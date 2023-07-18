Cameron Payne officially traded to Spurs

Gerald Bourguet: Cam Payne trade is officially official. James Jones statement: “During his tenure with the Suns, Cam brought infectious energy and joy to our team. We appreciate him for everything he did for this organization and community. We wish Cam nothing but great success going forward” pic.twitter.com/lbljxDPprv
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
OFFICIAL: #Suns makes deals with Orlando Magic and San Antonio #Spurs in trading Cameron Payne. pic.twitter.com/KkAMOOH76u – 5:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
From Sunday:
Phoenix Suns adding 7-footer Bol Bol, trading Cameron Payne to San Antonio Spurs #Suns #Spurs azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:20 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
New 📺 on the Spurs acquiring Cameron Payne from the Suns: youtu.be/8G9ayIwsvWg
– Details of the trade
– How much cap space can SA still open?
– Some players will have to be traded or waived before opening night – 2:18 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton last two left from #Suns 2021 finals team.
Where are some of the others?
GSW: Chris Paul, Dario Saric
BKN: Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson
MIL: Jae Crowder
CHI: Jevon Carter, Torrey Craig
CLE: Damian Jones
SAS: Cameron Payne
IND: Jalen Smith
Thoughts? – 6:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Cameron Payne shooting the ball last season with Phoenix pic.twitter.com/hBZWyt2eNB – 5:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We evaluate opportunities all the time. When teams approach us, we’re looking at everything.” Phoenix Suns team owner Mat Ishbia on Tuesday.
Days later.
Suns adding 7-footer Bol Bol, trading Cameron Payne to San Antonio Spurs #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:05 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Suns sign Bol Bol to one-year contract, trade backup point guard Cameron Payne for pick to save money, then add draft picks in third deal.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 1:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Suns trade Cameron Payne to Spurs, use roster spot to sign Bol Bol, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/suns-… – 12:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne returns home to Memphis (story via @DamichaelC) #Suns
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cameron Payne returns home (story via @DamichaelC) #Sums
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:45 PM
More on this storyline
Paul Garcia: With Payne now on the roster, the Spurs have $2.9 mil in cap space with Barlow, Jones, and Mamu’s cap hold. If they don’t have any immediate plans to use the $9.9 mil in space that can open up, then we may see Jones and Mamu sign their deals -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / July 17, 2023
Duane Rankin: The #Suns are getting a protected 2nd round pick from the Spurs in return on the Cameron Payne trade, sources inform @azcentral. This includes a $6.5M trade exception. -via Twitter @DuaneRankin / July 16, 2023
Keith Smith: By my count, the Spurs had just over $6.5M in cap space remaining. That was just enough to take in Cameron Payne’s $6.5M contract. Spurs can now move forward with re-signing Tre Jones and Sandro Mamukelashvili. If he sticks, Payne gives SA some depth at PG behind Jones. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / July 16, 2023