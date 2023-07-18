Clippers, Kawhi Leonard having "healthy dialogue" on contract extension

Just like the potential trade market is relatively slow, so will extension talks between the Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. The dialogue is healthy, as Leonard is extension eligible now; Paul George won’t be extension eligible until September.
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
“I’ve seen them play small ball five and everything. I think I fit well. Obviously [Paul George and [Kawhi Leonard], they’re going to be Hall of Famers. Russ gets up and down the floor. So I feel like I’d be able to get up and down the floor with him and help PG and Kawhi get open shots and I’ll feed off of them. “For me it plays better, I think personally, playing with older guys, they’re more experienced. My dad played also as I grew up. [I’ve been] around the game and everything, so I feel like it’s gonna help me a lot. Just learning from the older guys and get some knowledge.” -via Clutch Points / July 17, 2023
At this moment, the Brooklyn Nets are paying attention to how some of their young players are performing in the summer league in Vegas. While players like Jalen Wilson and David Duke Jr. have been balling out during their time in Las Vegas, it could be worth taking an early look at the 2024 offseason. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Nets “will be right there in the mix” to go after any big free-agent that is available next offseason. Per HoopsHype, some of the best free-agents that will be available next summer are Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, and Los Angeles Clippers wing Kawhi Leonard. -via Nets Wire / July 12, 2023
Kawhi Leonard in the club with Rick Ross in Las Vegas 🍾 (via @RickRoss / IG) -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 9, 2023