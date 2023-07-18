Daryl Morey: Joel Embiid wants to win it here

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“We need to make sure Joel Embiid, one of the best players on earth, has a top running mate,” Morey said. – 12:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pacers’ Mylers Turner explains the difference between guarding Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid
nbcsports.com/nba/news/pacer… – 12:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch out now with @ChrisVernonShow recapping NBA summer league, the slow news day Joel Embiid story, whether any other teams should pursue James Harden, and more.
Subscribe wherever you get your pods. We’re still recording every week this summer. open.spotify.com/episode/5UeBQ1… – 12:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“He wants to win it here. He wants to win it for Philly,” Morey on Joel Embiid. – 12:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“If we don’t get either a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, we are not going to do it,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tells 97.5 FM of trading James Harden. – 11:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The emergency testing system going off *exactly* as Anthony Gargano asks Daryl Morey about James Harden is quite the touch. – 11:52 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Joel Embiid made interesting comments the other day about wanting a chance to win a championship
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine reacted to them on The Starting Lineup!
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LRyqNXQhsM – 11:52 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
☕️Morning Brew☕️
Is Joel Embiid Flirting?
(While Evan Fournier is Venting)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/is-joel-embi… – 10:45 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
I’m live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET coast-to-coast: RB gloom, A&M dysfunction, a pun returns, Embiid stokes worry in Philly, @BarrettSallee, SEC Media Days, Justified is back, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, soccer!, more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:46 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Joel Embiid: I just want to win a championship, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else sportando.basketball/en/joel-embiid… – 9:37 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
The latest on the Embiid-Sixers relationship, would-be Embiid landing spots and more musings and NBA gossip for @CBSSportsNBA urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https… – 9:22 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Joel Embiid’s comments/Sixers future/Harden situation, then Lakers offseason/outlook with @mcten and how the Suns will look on the floor with @SchwartzCenterM:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XSoga1
Apple: apple.co/3K4uUUN – 9:17 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Joel Embiid’s Future in Doubt?
🏀James Harden & Tyler Herro Latest
🏀Cavs’ win Summer League
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine bring you all the headlines on The Starting Lineup!
📻Listen on the SXM App: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/MnVZBG0ZdA – 7:02 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Cowardly move by Embiid
Were his comments directed at Morey, or fanbase?
RB importance in today’s NFL
Cheese Puffs
⬇️ go.audacy.com/WAf0k6u2wBb – 6:27 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Joel Embiid’s viral “anywhere else” comments and why they matter far less than Daryl Morey and James Harden’s next move, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4697797/2023/0… – 6:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#ICYMI Joel Embiid discusses the challenge of winning an NBA championship ‘whether it’s Philly or anywhere else’ inquirer.com/sports/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:45 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
And NO, I don’t believe Joel Embiid will be suiting up in purple and gold anytime soon, but with how crazy player movement has been in the NBA, things change very quickly and who the hell knows what the future holds for Embiid, especially if things head south in Philly. – 2:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Joel Embiid news hit the morning, w/ reigning NBA MVP admitting he wants to win a championship even if it’s not w/ the 76ers, which created some odds on @betonline_ag, w/ the Lakers on the list at +650 – Knicks are favored at +200.
bit.ly/RyanWardLA pic.twitter.com/WxDuhgC2pA – 1:57 PM
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
I do not care what Joel Embiid said it’s Fightin’s season. Thank you. This has been a PSA. – 1:41 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Observing the Embiid discourse today. As soon as Dame finally asked for a trade like everyone had been begging him to, the content machine is moving on to the next guy. That’s always how it goes. – 1:37 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers star Joel Embiid says he wants to win championship ‘in Philly or anywhere else’
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 1:36 PM
76ers star Joel Embiid says he wants to win championship ‘in Philly or anywhere else’
More on this storyline
Keith Pompey: “We like where we are at. We understand the fans are nervous and don’t feel like we’re good enough. And we’re just gonna have to keep improving….” – Morey -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / July 18, 2023
Dave McMenamin on Joel Embiid trade rumors: ‘We’ve all heard New York, we know the connection between Leon Rose, and Joel Embiid. We also know quite frankly, that Daryl Morey came into a situation that was largely set up before him and he will continue to craft that team in the fashion that he wants it to look like.’ -via Apple Podcasts / July 18, 2023