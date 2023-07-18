Daryl Morey: Tyrese Maxey will be a cornerstone with the 76ers for a very long time

Mike Vorkunov: Daryl Morey, on @975TheFanatic, why 76ers aren’t extending Tyrese Maxey right now: “Because of the quirk of the CBA we will be able to add a significant player next year before we extend Maxey and he’ll be a cornerstone, once we do that, with the franchise for a very long time.”
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1
Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1
Daryl Morey- “I think James is a little bit hard to play with at times. I think Joel is a little bit hard to play with at times. Both these guys are such dominant forces that they can be challenging for guys to play off of.”
Morey says a wing that can play on and off ball as an… – 12:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“If we don’t get either a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, we are not going to do it,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tells 97.5 FM of trading James Harden. – 11:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The emergency testing system going off *exactly* as Anthony Gargano asks Daryl Morey about James Harden is quite the touch. – 11:52 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
I think there’s a case Tyler Herro is better than Tyrese Maxey. But Herro is locked in on a deal that isn’t great. Maxey is not yet, and it feels like guys like Maxey have a shot to get squeezed in this new CBA. Herro at 4/120 versus Maxey at like 4/100 is a big difference – 7:47 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On Joel Embiid’s viral “anywhere else” comments and why they matter far less than Daryl Morey and James Harden’s next move, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4697797/2023/0… – 6:17 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The thing people are missing in today’s Herro-Maxey debate/discourse is that it doesn’t matter which one people think is better because Portland doesn’t particularly have a use for either of them. They have enough guards. That’s the whole holdup. – 2:12 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
StatMuse @statmuse
Tyrese Maxey last season:
20.3 PPG
48.1 FG%
43.4 3P% (5th in NBA)
Top 2 in points and threes by a 76er last season. pic.twitter.com/K3u3BL01ip – 12:09 PM
Nurse went on Tyrese Maxey’s podcast Maxey on the Mic where he talked about letting the young guys blossom while at the same time trying strategies that might translate into the season. “We’re getting our young guys a lot of minutes. Jaden [Springer] and Lou [King], and some of these guys, Filip, who’s going to be on the roster this year… but we’re also tactically trying to build,” the coach said. -via BasketNews / July 11, 2023
Austin Krell: Patrick Beverley on Tyrese Maxey’s defense: “I don’t think it’s about growing defensively. You get a young player and he becomes so good at one thing that you want them to be great at another thing.. Fuck that. Continue being good at putting the ball in the hole.” -via Twitter @NBAKrell / July 10, 2023
“I think of the available pieces that you see out there on the board, that could be offered for Damian Lillard, I think Tyrese Maxey is the prime piece. And again, if Philadelphia was making that offer, Dame Lillard might be in Philly right now, but they are not.” -via LibertyBallers.com / July 3, 2023