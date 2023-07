Evan Fournier: 'I would be very surprised to be a Knick next year'

In an interview with Yann Ohnona from L’Equipe, Fournier told that he even played a mental image in his head to help him cope with the fact that he’s not getting on the court anymore despite having a contract with the team. “Do you know Dragon Ball Z? When the hero Goku finds himself on planet Namek, injured, in a regeneration capsule? I had this image in my head all year, every practice,” Fournier said . “I practiced like it was off-season, the player told. “I ran a lot, I tried to progress. I’ve never been so strong. But that doesn’t necessarily transfer to your feelings and your game. I need to find my rhythm playing one-on-one, [then against the] opposition. When I realized that I was no longer going to play, I radically changed my way of working.” -via BasketNews / July 18, 2023