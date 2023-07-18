Giannis Antetokounmpo included in Greece's 18-player roster for the World Cup

As already reported by Eurohoops, both Tyler Dorsey and Kostas Sloukas won’t be at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Now, it’s clear that even Nick Calathes won’t be present. In the 18-man preliminary roster for the most anticipated International competition of the year, however, the name of Giannis Antetokounmpo is present, although his presence at the 2023 FIBA World Cup is still unclear.
Greece will have Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brothers Thanasis and Kostas, but won’t count on both Nick Calathes and Kostas Sloukas in their 2023 #FIBAWC extended list 🇬🇷
All of the 18 names present in the preliminary roster:
Giannis Antetokounmpo to be included in the preliminary Greek national team list for the #FIBAWC
Calathes, Sloukas, and Dorsey are out this summer
With Kostas Sloukas out, Dimitris Itoudis is likely to bring Thomas Walkup instead of Tyler Dorsey at the 2023 #FIBAWC 🇬🇷
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nick Calathes are yet to decide whether they will be present at the event in Manila:
Kyle Guy, Kostas Antetokounmpo, Dimitris Moraitis, Luca Vildoza, Matthias Lessort, Dinos Mitoglou, Kostas Sloukas, Ioannis Papapetrou, Jerian Grant… and Donatas Motiejunas? ☘️
The Lithuanian center is in talks with Panathinaikos 👀
Two-time NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, will be included in the Greek national team’s preliminary list for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. However, his presence in the tournament remains questionable. While Giannis’ participation in the planetary competition in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia is uncertain, Nick Calathes won’t be helping Dimitris Itoudis’ team. An official announcement of the list is expected soon. -via EuroHoops.net / July 18, 2023
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 497 498 499 500 Saudi Pro League still need strikers?! ???? -via Twitter @Giannis_An34 / July 15, 2023
“The system becomes so clogged by a whole group of grossly overpaid players that don’t bring in revenues, don’t sell tickets, don’t sell concessions,” Falk said. “They’re good players, but they’re artificially overpaid, because of the foolish restraint in the system.” “How do you differentiate Curry from Klay Thompson?” Falk continued. “How do you differentiate Giannis [Antetokounmpo] from Middleton? How do you differentiate [Jayson] Tatum from [Jaylen] Brown? You know, that’s the whole point. They created a system where it’s like gross homogenization. For me, that took all my excitement away from being in this business because you can’t differentiate yourself.” -via GQ.com / July 12, 2023
