Isaiah Mobley leads Cavaliers to win Summer League title

Isaiah Mobley had 28 points and 11 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers captured the NBA 2K24 Summer League championship with a 99-78 victory Monday over the Houston Rockets. This was the Cavaliers’ first title since the summer league went to a tournament format in 2013. Mobley was voted game MVP, more than making up for not being selected to the all-tournament team. “I try to not worry about stuff I can’t control,” Mobley said. “Do I agree with it? No, but it is what it is. I’ll take the championship over it all day.”
Source: Associated Press @ ESPN
Joe Gabriele @CavsJoeG
Congratulations to Mike Gerrity and the #Cavs Summer League squad on the 2023 Championship! What a dominant run! CLE runs the table despite not having a First Rounder on the roster. Isaiah Mobley, Sam Merrill, Emoni Bates, Craig Porter, Luke Travers, Pete Nance. Viva Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/PabC7hXf6O – 11:13 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaiah Mobley didn’t make the All-Summer League Team. But Mobley — and Cleveland — got an even bigger trophy
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Cavs are the 2023 Summer League Champions and these 3 had a NIGHT 🏆
Isaiah Mobley: 28 PTS / 11 REB / 12-20 FG
Sam Merrill: 27 PTS / 4 REB / 6-12 3PT
Emoni Bates: 19 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST pic.twitter.com/5ZdHIfJvBf – 10:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
🗣 MVP
Isaiah Mobley takes home the Summer League championship game MVP award. pic.twitter.com/y54jbv8ru5 – 10:47 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Isaiah Mobley shows why the MVP can’t just be a regular-season award. It looks weird historically when the playoffs is where the best player is truly decided. – 10:47 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Summer League Championship Game:
Isaiah Mobley: 28 points
Sam Merrill: 27 points
They are the 1st pair of teammates to each have 25+ points in a Summer League championship game since the game began in 2013. – 10:45 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Isaiah Mobley has been named MVP of the Summer League Championship Game. – 10:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Mobley should be the championship MVP
(pretty much dominated Tiny Rockets in paint, and hit only middy for Cleveland TOO lol) – 10:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are 2023 NBA Summer League Champions with their 99-78 win over Houston.
Isaiah Mobley was terrific in the title game, with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Sam Merrill had 27 points and made six 3-pointers. Emoni Bates had 19 points, five rebounds, and four assists. – 10:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Isaiah Mobley through the 2023 #NBASummerLeague
15pts, 9reb, 6ast, 1stl, 1blk
15pts, 6reb, 4ast, 1stl, 1blk
8pts, 5reb, 5ast, 1stl, 1blk
18pts, 12reb, 4ast, 2blk
23pts, 7reb, 5ast, 1stl, 2blk
28pts, 11reb, 2ast, 2stl, 2blk
Unstoppable force for the #Cavs this summer. #letemknow pic.twitter.com/MYBD3Cc91e – 10:34 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Isaiah Mobley making it look easy 👏
He’s up to 28 points‼️ pic.twitter.com/okWibTfjDl – 10:34 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Isaiah Mobley has been so awesome tonight for the #Cavs. I really think he’s an NBA player. – 10:25 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Isaiah Mobley is the NBA 2K24 Summer League Finals MVP 🏆 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/WBNf4kJyBO -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 18, 2023
Paul Garcia: The Cavs have signed Isaiah Mobley to a two-way contract. Craig Porter has also signed a two-way contract with Cleveland -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / July 4, 2023