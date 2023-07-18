Zach Lowe: As far as I know, the James Harden situation remains a total stalemate. There’s only really one team that he wants to go to, that team is the Clippers, their level of engagement here to me is unclear slash not super enthusiastic. I don’t know what to make of the possibility that Harden would ever go back to Philly. I continue to hear from people who would know that the bridge is burned. But that’s what people who would know would say on July 17, with two months or whatever before training camp.
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🏀Joel Embiid’s Future in Doubt?
🏀James Harden & Tyler Herro Latest
🏀Cavs’ win Summer League
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine bring you all the headlines on The Starting Lineup!
📻Listen on the SXM App: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/MnVZBG0ZdA – 7:02 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
What can the clippers even trade the sixers for James Harden that they would accept?
His cap space at the end of next season might be more valuable than any package Los Angeles can put together. – 10:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In their last season as a duo:
Westbrook — Harden —
27.2 PPG 34.3 PPG
7.9 RPG 6.6 RPG
7.0 APG 7.5 APG
Both made an All-NBA team. pic.twitter.com/z8o9nz7Lop – 6:59 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden appears to be going nowhere fast 😬
The 76ers are demanding an “All-Star-level return” for Harden in a trade, per @KyleNeubeck.
Philly’s request has been described as “unreasonable” by NBA execs. pic.twitter.com/c0IGVgzDfR – 11:50 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Unpacking the Embiid quotes making the rounds today, which includes:
—intel on the Harden situation
—additional quotes from the full interview and not a 90 second twitter video
—a prediction on how Embiid will address this when asked in the future
more
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 11:00 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Yesterday was the first time I forgot we’re still waiting on Lillard and Harden trades. – 9:22 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As Damian Lillard and James Harden trade rumors continue, keep an eye on Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/16/chi… – 10:00 PM
As Damian Lillard and James Harden trade rumors continue, keep an eye on Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/16/chi… – 10:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
StatMuse @statmuse
Most PTS+REB+AST in a game since 2010:
91 – Luka (60/21/10)
90 – Mitchell (71/8/11)
86 – Harden (53/16/17)
84 – Booker (70/8/6)
Who is most likely to record over 100 this season? pic.twitter.com/vqyvFgml2b – 12:00 PM
More on this storyline
As for the Sixers, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has continued to ask for the kind of return in Harden trade talks that rival executives are convinced that he’s seriously considering keeping the former MVP. Yet might the Sixers, with Embiid’s happiness level in mind and training camp still two months away, be taking the patient route here with the hopes of maximizing their return and increasing their title odds along the way? You don’t have to be a detective to connect these dots. -via The Athletic / July 18, 2023
The Rally: “The relationship between James Harden and Daryl Morey is essentially severed, it’s essentially fractured throughout this process.” NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on James Harden. -via Twitter / July 17, 2023
Philadelphia’s position on a James Harden trade has been described as “unreasonable” by competing executives, while the team has pushed back on that notion. They view their path to a Harden trade to accomplish one of two things — they want to get back a package that allows them to stay in the same tier of contention, sources say, or to make a trade that returns enough assets back to flip for another high-level player. -via Philly Voice / July 17, 2023