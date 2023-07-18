Joel Embiid not leaving Philly anytime soon

As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon, a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that Embiid or his representatives have not shared any such message with the team. In fact, the organization’s belief remains that Embiid would love to go the way of Dirk Nowitzki or Kobe Bryant and stay with one team for his entire career. The source was granted anonymity because these sorts of matters aren’t typically discussed publicly.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Sean Highkin @highkin
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Evan Sidery @esidery
More on this storyline
As for the Sixers, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has continued to ask for the kind of return in Harden trade talks that rival executives are convinced that he’s seriously considering keeping the former MVP. Yet might the Sixers, with Embiid’s happiness level in mind and training camp still two months away, be taking the patient route here with the hopes of maximizing their return and increasing their title odds along the way? You don’t have to be a detective to connect these dots. -via The Athletic / July 18, 2023
As for the question of whether Embiid might be trying to leave Philly anytime soon, a high-ranking Sixers source told The Athletic that Embiid or his representatives have not shared any such message with the team. In fact, the organization’s belief remains that Embiid would love to go the way of Dirk Nowitzki or Kobe Bryant and stay with one team for his entire career. -via The Athletic / July 17, 2023
In the process of discussing the launch of his new production studio, Embiid provided the following quote that is going viral on Monday morning: “I just want to win a championship, whatever it takes. I don’t know where that’s going to be, whether it’s in Philly or anywhere else. I just want to have a chance to accomplish that, I want to see what that feels like to win that first one, and then you can think about the next one. It’s not easy, it takes more than one two or three guys. Got to have good people around you, and myself, every single day I work hard to be at that level so I can push us to make it happen. Every single day that’s working toward that goal, that’s where my mindset has always been. MVP is just an added bonus.” -via Philly Voice / July 17, 2023