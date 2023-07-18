Kings officially sign Sasha Vezenkov

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Official now: The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has signed the #EuroLeague MVP, Sasha Vezenkov. pic.twitter.com/FiFUfIfYmQ – 8:45 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings officially sign EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov. Breaking down how the power forward fits in Sacramento.
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/kings-offici… pic.twitter.com/HLe5seMTGG – 8:44 PM
Kings officially sign EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov. Breaking down how the power forward fits in Sacramento.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings finalize contract with EuroLeague MVP and Olympiacos star Sasha Vezenkov sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 8:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
The Sacramento Kings officially announce the signing of Sasha Vezenkov. pic.twitter.com/7wsgWyZT0X – 8:18 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings have officially announced the signing of Sasha Vezenkov. – 8:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Sacramento Kings have officially announced the signing of EuroLeague MVP and former Olympiacos star Sasha Vezenkov. – 8:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Sasha Vezenkov is ready for the biggest step of his career. The Sacramento Kings have high hopes and they did everything to convince him to join the team.
Inside of Vezenkov’s case with the great @James_HamNBA.
On @SportalgrG. #beamteam #sacramentoproud
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 7:36 AM
Michael Scotto: Sasha Vezenkov’s three-year, $20 million deal with the Sacramento Kings is fully guaranteed the first two years and includes a team option for the 2025-26 season, league sources told @hoopshype. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 14, 2023
Jason Anderson: League source confirms the Sacramento Kings have signed Sasha Vezenkov and submitted his contract to the league office. Per league rules, the contract is not binding until the team receives a letter of clearance. That is expected soon with a formal announcement to follow. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / July 14, 2023
Jason Anderson: EuroLeague MVP Sasha Vezenkov just walked in and sat down with Sacramento Kings general manager Monte McNair for the final game of the California Classic. -via Twitter @JandersonSacBee / July 5, 2023