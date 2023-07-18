Paul Pierce: 'Nikola Jokic is not even a top five passer'

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points by scoring type last season:
Drive — Shai (1,162)
Pull up — Luka (762)
Post touch — Jokic (343)
Elbow touch — Embiid (434)
Catch & shoot — Klay (727) pic.twitter.com/gmJMBnRhLe – 4:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Calvin Booth’s strategy in the draft and for Denver’s 2-ways was clear: Experienced, NBA-ready players who don’t have the highest upside but give a championship roster real depth. He’s not trying to find the next Nikola Jokic. He’s trying to find the next Bruce Brown/Jeff Green. – 3:13 PM
Clutch Points: “Miami [Heat] was a play-in team… If you just add [Damian Lillard], this team won’t make it out of the first round with [Dame, Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo] with no depth.” Thoughts on this hot take from Paul Pierce? 🤔 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/BQCVeM9ENw -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 13, 2023
“That’s the only goal,” Cassell said. “It’s ain’t about making conference finals as a member of the Celtics, the coaching staff and the players. It’s all about winning the championship. That’s the tradition in Boston — win the championship. Playing for guys who won previously for us, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Russell, Cousy, Maxwell, the history goes on. It’s about them. That’s the thing that our guys have to understand. It’s a pride thing.” -via Celtics Blog / July 11, 2023
According to the first source, some teams are starting to operate in windows of three to four years. “The key is you don’t want to be overloaded when you have to rebuild,” he said. “You want to have the flexibility to add to what you have — and you’re going to need space or exceptions for that, which is harder to come by with the new CBA — or you want to be able to clear your decks if you need to make bigger changes. Danny (Ainge) was able to do that 10 years ago because he had a couple of big-name players and an owner in Brooklyn who was all excited about having Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett on his team.” -via Heavy.com / June 29, 2023
Darvin Ham on how much he still respects the Nuggets, beef aside, even after the departures in free agency of Bruce Brown and Jeff Green: “Did they lose Jamal Murray? Did they lose Joker? If they didn’t lose those two, then they really didn’t lose a damn thing.” -via marcstein.substack.com / July 17, 2023
“When Jokic goes out there, it’s like he’s painting himself on that canvas… Embiid you can control a little more, Jokic it’s like there’s stuff that’s out of your control.” Myles Turner on the difference between Embiid and Jokic ??? -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 16, 2023
“It’s an interesting perspective. I would say Jokic would piss me off a little bit more, because now I’m looking at my team like, ‘Guys, come on!’” he said. “Whereas Embiid I have a fighting chance of actually being able to guard him one-on-one…With Jokic, you have to really like come together.” -via Clutch Points / July 16, 2023
