Raptors not listening to trade offers for OG Anunoby

The Raptors are not seriously listening to offers for O.G. Anunoby right now. You’ve heard all the reasons before: He’s young enough to fit a timeline fixed on younger players, good enough to contribute to a Siakam-led team and flexible enough to play alongside several potential Raptors tentpoles.
Source: Eric Koreen @ The Athletic
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors roster, post Wieskamp cut:
Guards: Trent, Schroder, Dick, Flynn, Nowell (2W)
Wings: Barnes, Anunoby, McDaniels, Young, Porter
Bigs: Siakam, Poeltl, Achiuwa, Boucher, Koloko
1 regular roster spot and 2 2-way spots left. – 9:49 AM
For the last year and change, the Pacers have earnestly explored any starting-level, modern power forwards across the NBA, from Tobias Harris to Harrison Barnes to Siakam’s teammate, O.G Anunoby, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 12, 2023
Dennis Schroder finally met OG and they talked about the “altercation”😭 -via Twitter / July 12, 2023
My read is that the Raptors, in the wake of Fred VanVleet’s free agent departure to Houston, are eager to give even more runway to Scottie Barnes and O.G. Anunoby to expand their offensive purview under new coach Darko Rajaković. Barnes and Anunoby are 21 and 25; VanVleet and Siakam are both 29. -via marcstein.substack.com / July 10, 2023