Raptors not listening to trade offers for OG Anunoby

The Raptors are not seriously listening to offers for O.G. Anunoby right now. You’ve heard all the reasons before: He’s young enough to fit a timeline fixed on younger players, good enough to contribute to a Siakam-led team and flexible enough to play alongside several potential Raptors tentpoles.
Source: Eric Koreen @ The Athletic

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors roster, post Wieskamp cut:
Guards: Trent, Schroder, Dick, Flynn, Nowell (2W)
Wings: Barnes, Anunoby, McDaniels, Young, Porter
Bigs: Siakam, Poeltl, Achiuwa, Boucher, Koloko
1 regular roster spot and 2 2-way spots left. – 9:49 AM

For the last year and change, the Pacers have earnestly explored any starting-level, modern power forwards across the NBA, from Tobias Harris to Harrison Barnes to Siakam’s teammate, O.G Anunoby, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 12, 2023

