Vasilije Micic's contract with Oklahoma City includes team option

Michael Scotto: The Oklahoma City Thunder included a third-year team option in the three-year, $23.5 million deal with Vasilije Micic, league sources told @hoopshype.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Oklahoma City Thunder included a third-year team option in the three-year, $23.5 million deal with Vasilije Micic, league sources told @hoopshype. – 3:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Vasilije Micic and Sam Presti. Name a more iconic duo. pic.twitter.com/CDxvYFIxn9 – 11:18 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s officially official. Vasilije Micic signed his 3-year deal with the OKC Thunder next to Sam Presti. A new chapter for Vasa has begun. #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/LClbYQV468 – 10:50 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
The Oklahoma City Thunder officially signed former EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic #NBA
The Oklahoma City Thunder officially signed former EuroLeague MVP Vasilije Micic #NBA
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Thunder have officially added Vasilije Micic (via @The_ThunderWire):
The Thunder have officially added Vasilije Micic (via @The_ThunderWire):
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder have announced the signing of Vasilije Micic. pic.twitter.com/O1oduBiDni – 5:41 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
The Thunder officially announce the signing of Vasilije Micic. A former Euroleague MVP, OKC acquired his rights in 2020 in the trade that brought Al Horford to OKC. (Danny Green, Vincent Poirier and Terrance Ferguson for Horford, Micic, Theo Maledon and a 2025 1st round pick.) – 5:41 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder officially sign Vasilije Micic: pic.twitter.com/Oy9VDt1sRv – 5:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Vasilije Micic has officially signed with the Thunder pic.twitter.com/WkE0T0qjN3 – 5:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar: Thunder have officially signed former EuroLeague MVP and 2 time EuroLeague Finals MVP Vasilije Micic. Micic will provide another scoring and playmaking punch off the bench and add championship experience to the talented OKC core. pic.twitter.com/0g9vJKNUzP -via Twitter @BrandonRahbar / July 17, 2023
Yossi Gozlan: The Oklahoma City Thunder now have 21 players on their roster after officially signing Vasilije Micic. 21 is the most amount of players a team can have during the offseason (standard contract and two-ways). They’ll have to cut or trade someone if they want to add someone new. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 17, 2023
Christos Tsaltas: It’s questionable if Vasilije Micic will join Serbian national team ahead of the FIBA World Cup 2023. He’s in US over the last few days, joining the Thunder. He will have talks with familiar faces and he will take his decision, according to @sportalgrG source. #FIBAWC #ThunderUp -via Twitter @Tsaltas46 / July 6, 2023