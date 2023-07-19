Anthony Davis expected to sign extension before training camp

There have been reports lately that the Los Angeles Lakers have been reluctant to offer Anthony Davis a contract extension anytime soon. However, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin said on “The Lowe Post” podcast that he expects the two sides to agree to an extension before training camp starts at the end of this summer. “Anthony Davis in Rob [Pelinka’s] estimation is someone that has represented the Lakers really well, citing how he played through his foot injury last year as a major reason why they won a championship in 2020 and he wants to continue to have Anthony Davis as a Laker,” said McMenamin (h/t Lakers Nation). “… I am not too concerned about how this thing plays out, whether it’s the max amount of years or max amount of dollars are reached, that remains to be seen and that will be figured out between Rich Paul and Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss.
Source: Zach Stevens @ Lakers Daily
“But where things stand right now, I expect some sort of an agreement to be reached. A lot of it is one, recognizing that Anthony Davis as a trade chip, there’s no way to replicate the value of what he brings to the court combined with LeBron James when he’s healthy, you just won’t. It’s absolutely impossible. “You also recognize that LeBron turning 39 years old and entering Year 21 has a limited window, so then to try to coalesce with a new group if you were to find this beautiful trade for Anthony Davis, that’s follied, you could be wasting what’s left of LeBron and then beyond that, listen, we know the business of this league. If there’s no extension offered, what do you do? You apply pressure the other way and say I want out. So I’m fairly confident that Anthony Davis will come into training camp with an extended deal.” -via Lakers Daily / July 19, 2023
At this moment, the Brooklyn Nets are paying attention to how some of their young players are performing in the summer league in Vegas. While players like Jalen Wilson and David Duke Jr. have been balling out during their time in Las Vegas, it could be worth taking an early look at the 2024 offseason. According to Sam Quinn of CBS Sports, the Nets “will be right there in the mix” to go after any big free-agent that is available next offseason. Per HoopsHype, some of the best free-agents that will be available next summer are Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis, Boston Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, and Los Angeles Clippers wing Kawhi Leonard. -via Nets Wire / July 12, 2023
The general sense of the Lakers’ free agency has landed somewhere between “pretty good” and “great.” One league executive raved about the Lakers signing Gabe Vincent, saying the guard is “the perfect point guard to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.” The executive cited Mario Chalmers as a player who reminds him of Vincent. “[Vincent] doesn’t need the ball, can shoot it and makes the right decisions. And, he can really defend.” -via Los Angeles Times / July 10, 2023
