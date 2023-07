Bulls, Heat options for Christian Wood

Towns and Porzingis each will make more than $36 million next season. How’s it possible the Lakers would get Wood for less than $2.5 million? Sources around the league point to two major deficiencies. One, despite the blocked shots, Wood’s contributions on defense are lacking, frustrating former coaches and teammates. And two, there seems to be a disconnect between what Wood thinks of his place in the league and how the league as a whole views him. There are related concerns about his professionalism. -via Los Angeles Times / July 19, 2023