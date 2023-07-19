Bulls, Heat options for Christian Wood

According to sources familiar with the team’s free-agent pursuits but not authorized to speak publicly, the Chicago Bulls are suddenly viewed as a potential threat that could keep the Lakers from landing Wood. The reason? Chicago recently got a $10.2-million player exception because of Lonzo Ball’s knee injury that’s expected to keep him off the court next season. The Bulls can use some or all of that money to acquire a player via trade or sign a player to a one-year free-agent deal.
Source: Dan Woike @ Los Angeles Times
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! In theory, the Lakers could trade Jarred Vanderbilt for a sign-and-traded Christian Wood. Good idea? Bad idea? Plus, Austin Reaves: Future All-Star? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
News on the Christian Wood front, via Marc Stein: the Mavs are open to participating in a sign-and-trade.
My sense is that the Lakers would NOT value Wood enough to go above the minimum or trade someone. However, the Lakers could go above the min by offering Jarred Vanderbilt. pic.twitter.com/xxWYe5g6mt – 12:08 PM
Sources also believe that the Miami Heat could be a suitor for Wood, particularly if they’re able to pull off a Damian Lillard trade. The Heat were rumored to be in the market for Dario Saric before he picked Golden State and the Lakers had interest in Saric as well. -via Los Angeles Times / July 19, 2023
While teams love Wood’s talent and offensive skills, there are reasons why he’s available. “If LeBron [James] can get him to toe the line, it cements LeBron as the greatest player of all time,” one NBA source said. “That’s how hard it is.” Among players listed as centers on basketball-reference.com, only nine have ever averaged at least 16.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 made threes on 37% shooting for a season. Of those nine, only Karl-Anthony Towns, Kristaps Porzingis and Wood have done it multiple times. -via Los Angeles Times / July 19, 2023
Towns and Porzingis each will make more than $36 million next season. How’s it possible the Lakers would get Wood for less than $2.5 million? Sources around the league point to two major deficiencies. One, despite the blocked shots, Wood’s contributions on defense are lacking, frustrating former coaches and teammates. And two, there seems to be a disconnect between what Wood thinks of his place in the league and how the league as a whole views him. There are related concerns about his professionalism. -via Los Angeles Times / July 19, 2023
