Deandre Ayton: I can feel the world hating me... My goal this summer is to change the narrative

DRAYMOND GREEN ON CHRIS PAUL COMING TO THE WARRIORS AND WHAT HE BRINGS TO THE TEAM, AND PREDICTS THAT HE’LL “COMPLETELY UNLOCK JONATHAN KUMINGA’S GROWTH” “I think he brings a couple things. Number 1, I thought last year…and Stephen Curry said this in his press conference, we ran out of variety and what I mean about variety is in a team you need to have a variety…Our team last year didn’t have a variety of ways to score and I think CP adds another thing to the menu to address the topic of a variety of ways to score. Cp plays totally different than Steph, totally different than Klay Thompson, totally different than myself and Jordan Poole… I also think last year, Steph and I got split up a lot and me and Steph together we’re dangerous. Our minutes got split up a bunch because our second unit couldn’t figure it out and in turn I got put into the second unit to help stabilize things. That’s like 15 fewer minutes a game we’re together. Well now, CP can anchor that unit…and I think that is a big thing to helping unlock our team again…I’ll tell you one more thing that I think it unlocks and I look forward to learning this from him; I think Chris Paul will completely unlock Jonathan Kuminga and his growth. CP is great with young guys. Ayton looked like a bust before Chris came to Phoenix. No disrespect but more of a compliment to CP but people didn’t know what Deandre Ayton was gonna turn out to be and suddenly he became an all-star level player. So I think what he will do for Jonathan Kuminga and unlocking him is huge. Absolutely huge! And I look forward to learning that from him.” -via YouTube / July 3, 2023