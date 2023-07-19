Draymond Green fires back at Jordan Poole's dad: Don't use these words, they don't go over well amongst men

Draymond Green: That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Draymond Green fell for a fake quote believing that Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was calling him out in regards to the incident he had with Jordan Poole 😬 KG responds: “That’s a fake tweet. “NBA Centel”… Elon Musk see wtf is happening 🤣🤣” pic.twitter.com/AnxSPXgify -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2023
Draymond Green on Chris Paul: Me and Chris have had our differences over the course of my 11 years playing in this league, since Year 1. Chris is the way he is, I am the way I am. He’s not changing who he is at this point, I’m not changing who I am at this point. It’s very important for people to understand the same sentiments I’ve had about Chris, they don’t just leave and the same sentiments he had about me, they don’t just leave. That’s where people get things so f***** up. All of a sudden you have to fake things… nah. What I’ve always respected about Chris is his tenacity, his will to win, he’s competitive and now I have an opportunity to be on the same side of it. -via YouTube / July 19, 2023
Draymond Green: Steve Kerr was like, Chris is a m*********** to play against, I was like, I agree, there’s a reason we all hated him. When you’re playing against him, he’s gonna do whatever he’s gotta do to beat you. And for that reason, we all hate him. We’ve been in battles against this dude to get to the f****** chip. And Steve was like, Draymond, it’s the very reason everyone hates you when they play against you, because you’re willing to do whatever you have to do to win. And 98 percent of people aren’t like that. -via YouTube / July 19, 2023
NBACentral: Jordan Poole’s father on Draymond Green 😳 (h/t @warriorsworld ) -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 19, 2023
ClutchPoints: “I don’t just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain’t triggered by something that fast… We know stuff you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on.” Draymond Green on the Jordan Poole incident (via @PatBevPod ) -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / July 19, 2023