Draymond Green on Chris Paul: I've said I didn't like him before, that's not gonna change because he's my teammate

Draymond Green: And so with Chris Paul, everyone is like, ‘Oh man, how are they supposed to be teammates now?’ No. 1, I’ve never been in a situation to even build a relationship with him. I’m an adult, Chris is an adult, we can talk amongst men. And that I’m looking forward to. There’s no sugarcoating what has happened all these years, this is real life, people get it twisted like [thinking we’re in character], no, this is real life we’re living when we’re playing in these games. To just go front and act like all those things were fake… I’ve publicly said I didn’t like Chris before, I’m not just gonna be like that changed now because he’s my teammate. No. I look forward to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another adult. I’ve had my fair share of days where I’m not working with adults and people who don’t move like adults so I’m looking forward to going to work with an adult. Chris is a pro. I’m looking forward to going to work with a pro.Source: YouTube