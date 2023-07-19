Draymond Green on Chris Paul: I've said I didn't like him before, that's not gonna change because he's my teammate

Draymond Green: And so with Chris Paul, everyone is like, ‘Oh man, how are they supposed to be teammates now?’ No. 1, I’ve never been in a situation to even build a relationship with him. I’m an adult, Chris is an adult, we can talk amongst men. And that I’m looking forward to. There’s no sugarcoating what has happened all these years, this is real life, people get it twisted like [thinking we’re in character], no, this is real life we’re living when we’re playing in these games. To just go front and act like all those things were fake… I’ve publicly said I didn’t like Chris before, I’m not just gonna be like that changed now because he’s my teammate. No. I look forward to talking amongst men. I look forward to working with another adult. I’ve had my fair share of days where I’m not working with adults and people who don’t move like adults so I’m looking forward to going to work with an adult. Chris is a pro. I’m looking forward to going to work with a pro.
Source: YouTube
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Draymond Green on Chris Paul: Me and Chris have had our differences over the course of my 11 years playing in this league, since Year 1. Chris is the way he is, I am the way I am. He’s not changing who he is at this point, I’m not changing who I am at this point. It’s very important for people to understand the same sentiments I’ve had about Chris, they don’t just leave and the same sentiments he had about me, they don’t just leave. That’s where people get things so f***** up. All of a sudden you have to fake things… nah. What I’ve always respected about Chris is his tenacity, his will to win, he’s competitive and now I have an opportunity to be on the same side of it. -via YouTube / July 19, 2023
Draymond Green: Steve Kerr was like, Chris is a m*********** to play against, I was like, I agree, there’s a reason we all hated him. When you’re playing against him, he’s gonna do whatever he’s gotta do to beat you. And for that reason, we all hate him. We’ve been in battles against this dude to get to the f****** chip. And Steve was like, Draymond, it’s the very reason everyone hates you when they play against you, because you’re willing to do whatever you have to do to win. And 98 percent of people aren’t like that. -via YouTube / July 19, 2023
There’s also no question that Draymond Green punching Poole in the preseason had a psychological impact on the team last season. “We had to change something,” Lacob said. “While it’s a short-term move, Chris Paul is a fabulous Hall of Famer who will I think certainly help our second unit, help our first unit if he plays there, wherever he plays, he’s a tremendous guy.” Is that a hint from the team owner that Paul could be coming off the bench for the first time in his 18-year NBA career? Not quite. “That’s up to the coaches,” Lacob said. “I’m sure they’re talking about it, but who knows? He might start, he might not. … The point is to get a lot of talent out there and to see [what happens]. Who starts doesn’t really matter anyway, it’s who finishes the game.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / July 15, 2023
Draymond Green: That’s so cute… it’s impossible to avoid you an arena for a year champ. I got get my family from that family room every game. And stop using those words, they usually don’t go over well amongst men. -via Twitter @Money23Green / July 19, 2023
Clutch Points: Draymond Green fell for a fake quote believing that Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett was calling him out in regards to the incident he had with Jordan Poole 😬 KG responds: “That’s a fake tweet. “NBA Centel”… Elon Musk see wtf is happening 🤣🤣” pic.twitter.com/AnxSPXgify -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2023