Draymond Green on punching Jordan Poole: 'I don't just hit people'

ClutchPoints: “I don’t just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain’t triggered by something that fast… We know stuff you don’t say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on.” Draymond Green on the Jordan Poole incident (via @PatBevPod )
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green’s latest comments on last seasons incident with Jordan Poole sparked a reaction from the 24-year-old guard’s dad. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/jor… – 5:05 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I don’t just hit people. Dialogue happens over time and you usually ain’t triggered by something that fast.”
Draymond on the incident with Jordan Poole 👀
(via @PatBevPod)
pic.twitter.com/ZaWQgeJMcP – 11:40 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Joe Lacob shed some light on the Golden State Warriors decision to trade Jordan Poole for Chris Paul. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/15/joe… – 7:00 AM
When asked who he thinks would fare well in WWE from the sports world, former WWE Champion The Miz pointed to the NBA’s most infamous trash talker. “Draymond [Green]. He’s stomping people,” Miz told Sports Gambling Podcast. -via Comic Book / July 17, 2023
Discussions on extending Klay Thompson, who’s entering the final year of a five-year, $190 million deal, are quiet at this point, according to Lacob, though he remains optimistic that they’ll figure it out at some point. “Certainly, we’d like Steph, Draymond and Klay to retire as Warriors,” he said. “That is my goal, our goal, and I think it’s a good likelihood that’ll happen.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / July 15, 2023
There’s also no question that Draymond Green punching Poole in the preseason had a psychological impact on the team last season. “We had to change something,” Lacob said. “While it’s a short-term move, Chris Paul is a fabulous Hall of Famer who will I think certainly help our second unit, help our first unit if he plays there, wherever he plays, he’s a tremendous guy.” Is that a hint from the team owner that Paul could be coming off the bench for the first time in his 18-year NBA career? Not quite. “That’s up to the coaches,” Lacob said. “I’m sure they’re talking about it, but who knows? He might start, he might not. … The point is to get a lot of talent out there and to see [what happens]. Who starts doesn’t really matter anyway, it’s who finishes the game.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / July 15, 2023
Poole wouldn’t answer questions about how the altercation with Draymond Green at training camp last season impacted his own time with the Warriors. A source told ESPN that Golden State handled the trade well and that Poole was excited for his opportunity in D.C. While there are always emotions and a sense of shock following a trade, the source said, Poole is settling down and looking forward, not back. -via ESPN / July 11, 2023
Anthony Slater: Here’s Mike Dunleavy on the Chris Paul for Jordan Poole trade pic.twitter.com/dgBzQlMi7C -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / July 10, 2023