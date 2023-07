Draymond Green on punching Jordan Poole: 'I don't just hit people'

There’s also no question that Draymond Green punching Poole in the preseason had a psychological impact on the team last season. “We had to change something,” Lacob said. “While it’s a short-term move, Chris Paul is a fabulous Hall of Famer who will I think certainly help our second unit, help our first unit if he plays there, wherever he plays, he’s a tremendous guy.” Is that a hint from the team owner that Paul could be coming off the bench for the first time in his 18-year NBA career? Not quite. “That’s up to the coaches,” Lacob said. “I’m sure they’re talking about it, but who knows? He might start, he might not. … The point is to get a lot of talent out there and to see [what happens]. Who starts doesn’t really matter anyway, it’s who finishes the game.” -via San Jose Mercury-News / July 15, 2023