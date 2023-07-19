James Harden still intent on joining Clippers but expected to report to Sixers training camp if not traded by then

If this saga does drag out through September and until Media Day on Oct. 2, James Harden is expected at this point to report to training camp, according to league sources. You can cause far more headaches for the organization you’re trying to leave by showing up, as opposed to staying home.
Source: Yahoo! Sports
Source: Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
James Harden’s days in Philadelphia could be numbered
When his former teammate @Dekker joined The Starting Lineup, he looked back at his time playing with Harden
@TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/zOonnCzTOI – 1:48 PM
James Harden’s days in Philadelphia could be numbered
When his former teammate @Dekker joined The Starting Lineup, he looked back at his time playing with Harden
@TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/zOonnCzTOI – 1:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 6 all-time:
Hakeem
Steph
LeBron
Harden
Mutombo
Nowitzki
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/wnqBVt9he3 – 1:47 PM
Top 6 all-time:
Hakeem
Steph
LeBron
Harden
Mutombo
Nowitzki
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/wnqBVt9he3 – 1:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @BillPlaschke has the goods in @latimessports with: It’s now or never for the Clippers. They must trade for James Harden latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:33 AM
The great @BillPlaschke has the goods in @latimessports with: It’s now or never for the Clippers. They must trade for James Harden latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:33 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Column by @BillPlaschke: It’s now or never for the Clippers. They must trade for James Harden latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:30 PM
Column by @BillPlaschke: It’s now or never for the Clippers. They must trade for James Harden latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to record 40 or more PPG + APG in a season since the merger:
Michael Jordan (3x)
James Harden (3x)
Allen Iverson
Luka Doncic
Russell Westbrook
Who is most likely to join the list? pic.twitter.com/MiUqP4fsYH – 7:26 PM
Players to record 40 or more PPG + APG in a season since the merger:
Michael Jordan (3x)
James Harden (3x)
Allen Iverson
Luka Doncic
Russell Westbrook
Who is most likely to join the list? pic.twitter.com/MiUqP4fsYH – 7:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sixers’ Daryl Morey lays out what he expects back in Harden trade. Good luck with that.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 6:59 PM
Sixers’ Daryl Morey lays out what he expects back in Harden trade. Good luck with that.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 6:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2023 Nets: Kyrie Irving x Kevin Durant 🔀 76ers: James Harden x Joel Embiid – 5:47 PM
2023 Nets: Kyrie Irving x Kevin Durant 🔀 76ers: James Harden x Joel Embiid – 5:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
The key points from Daryl Morey today on James Harden, the Sixers’ offseason approach, backup center, more:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 5:00 PM
The key points from Daryl Morey today on James Harden, the Sixers’ offseason approach, backup center, more:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 5:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Daryl Morey made the Sixers’ position clear (again) on Tuesday — they want a strong offer in return for James Harden, or they’ll continue to wait for one
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 4:25 PM
Daryl Morey made the Sixers’ position clear (again) on Tuesday — they want a strong offer in return for James Harden, or they’ll continue to wait for one
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 4:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Daryl Morey only willing to trade James Harden for an elite player or something that can turn into one inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:33 PM
Sixers’ Daryl Morey only willing to trade James Harden for an elite player or something that can turn into one inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“James Harden is in a situation right now where he now needs representation”
🔊 @adaniels33 talks about the dilemma James Harden is in with the 76ers #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/flXxO5i9gA – 3:22 PM
“James Harden is in a situation right now where he now needs representation”
🔊 @adaniels33 talks about the dilemma James Harden is in with the 76ers #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/flXxO5i9gA – 3:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden trade rumors: Daryl Morey shares update, says 76ers are only interested in two types of returns
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 3:21 PM
James Harden trade rumors: Daryl Morey shares update, says 76ers are only interested in two types of returns
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 3:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How will Joel Embiid take that next step to improve in the postseason? What will the Sixers do with James Harden?
📼: youtu.be/XP4zqjSJu4k pic.twitter.com/KM6LJoKVRb – 3:19 PM
How will Joel Embiid take that next step to improve in the postseason? What will the Sixers do with James Harden?
📼: youtu.be/XP4zqjSJu4k pic.twitter.com/KM6LJoKVRb – 3:19 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Daryl Morey told 97.5FM in Philly that James Harden “does prefer to be somewhere else… I’m attempting to honor that.”
“If we don’t get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player then we’re just not going to do it.” theathletic.com/4700419/2023/0… – 2:34 PM
Daryl Morey told 97.5FM in Philly that James Harden “does prefer to be somewhere else… I’m attempting to honor that.”
“If we don’t get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player then we’re just not going to do it.” theathletic.com/4700419/2023/0… – 2:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Will Joel Embiid and James Harden stay together in Philadelphia? 🤔
76ers President Daryl Morey commented on the matter:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:15 PM
Will Joel Embiid and James Harden stay together in Philadelphia? 🤔
76ers President Daryl Morey commented on the matter:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:15 PM
More on this storyline
This time, Embiid’s comments came as the future of his All-Star point guard, James Harden, remains in the balance following a trade request in late June after Harden exercised his $35.6 million player option the day before free agency began, with the intention of being dealt to the Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. It’s a simple exercise, to draw a straight line from Embiid’s open-ended answer to the uncertain state of Philadelphia at large. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 19, 2023
Let’s be clear: No matter the Sixers’ wishes, Harden still intends to play for the Clippers during the 2022-23 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Since the beginning of this subplot, Harden and his representation opted in to pinpoint Los Angeles as his next destination and have maintained a confidence he will ultimately join the Clippers. There has been no substantial trade conversation for Philadelphia regarding Harden and any other team, sources said, as rival front offices have been briefed on Harden’s unwavering focus on the Clippers and the Clippers alone. The 76ers have held talks with other teams and have established their high asking price for the league’s assist leader. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 19, 2023
There is no market for Harden. If there were, he would be gone already, either via free agency (again, Harden opted in) or trade. For weeks Sixers officials have been canvassing the NBA for a satisfactory offer. It isn’t there. The Clippers, Harden’s preferred destination, are interested. But not, it seems, at the cost of Terance Mann and what’s left of their first-round draft capital. -via Sports Illustrated / July 18, 2023