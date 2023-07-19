Tennessee law enforcement arrests Davonte Pack, longtime close friend of Ja Morant, for incident at Morant's house

Tennessee law enforcement on Wednesday arrested Davonte Pack, a longtime close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, for misdemeanor assault for hitting a teenager at Morant’s house last summer, an altercation that has ensnared Morant and those close to him in an ongoing civil lawsuit. The incident took place at Morant’s residence in Eads, a suburb outside Memphis, on July 26, 2022. In a statement to authorities, Morant admitted to hitting Joshua Holloway, then 17, during a pickup game, though Morant later claimed self-defense, arguing that Holloway checked the ball hard at his face.
Source: Baxter Holmes @ ESPN
Ja Morant’s friend, Davonte Pack, arrested over fight involving teenager at Grizzlies star’s home in 2022
NEWS: Tennessee law enforcement arrested Davonte Pack, a longtime close friend of Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant, for misdemeanor assault for hitting a teenager at Morant’s house last summer. More here: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:56 PM
In a May 2023 deposition taken as part of the lawsuit filed by Holloway that accuses Morant and Pack of assault, reckless endangerment, abuse or neglect, and infliction of emotional distress, Pack admitted to striking Holloway but added that he “did not feel threatened at the time he struck Holloway in the head area knocking him to the ground,” according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest warrant issued last week for Pack, which ESPN obtained. -via ESPN / July 19, 2023
The future of a lawsuit accusing Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant of assaulting a teenager during a pickup basketball game hinges on whether Morant will be allowed to say he was acting in self-defense and can receive immunity under Tennessee law. A judge on Wednesday ruled that Morant’s lawyers can proceed for now with their argument that Morant was acting in self-defense when he punched Joshua Holloway during a game at the All-Star player’s Memphis-area home in July 2022. -via ESPN / July 13, 2023