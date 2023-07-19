Thunder waive Rudy Gay

Shams Charania: The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Rudy Gay, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#YeaVsNayFlow Should the Sixers consider signing Rudy Gay? pic.twitter.com/xVvCh5qLJa – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rudy Gay is the first of several roster departures the Thunder will need to make (via @The_ThunderWire):
okcthunderwire.usatoday.com/2023/07/19/rep… – 8:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Rudy Gay, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 8:20 PM
In a cost-cutting move, the Atlanta Hawks are trading guard TyTy Washington Jr., and forwards Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Hawks will save $4.5 million in the salary on the deal and give the Thunder the second-round pick for taking on the additional salary. Both the Hawks and Thunder acquired Washington, Garuba and Mills along with second-round picks from Houston last week. It is unclear if either team will keep any of these players on their roster, especially the Thunder who now have 21 players under contract — the maximum allowed during the offseason. -via ESPN / July 8, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Atlanta Hawks are trading TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources tell ESPN. Hawks save $4.5M in the deal. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 8, 2023
The Atlanta Hawks have acquired forward Rudy Gay and a conditional 2026 second-round pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for forward John Collins, it was announced today. The transaction creates a $25.3 million trade exception for Atlanta, currently the largest in the NBA. The exception can be used to acquire a player(s) in subsequent trades and will expire in a year. The 2026 conditional second round pick will be sent from Memphis to the Hawks if between 31 and 42. -via NBA.com / July 7, 2023