Admiral Schofield re-signs with Magic

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent F Admiral Schofield has agreed to return to the Orlando Magic on a two-way deal, his agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Schofield has played 75 games for the Magic in the past two seasons.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent F Admiral Schofield has agreed to return to the Orlando Magic on a two-way deal, his agents Mark Bartelstein and George Roussakis of @PrioritySports tell ESPN. Schofield has played 75 games for the Magic in the past two seasons. – 1:07 PM
The Orlando Magic have exercised its team option on center Goga Bitadze for the 2023-24 season, the Sentinel learned via league sources Thursday. The Magic declined options on Admiral Schofield and Michael Carter-Williams, league sources also told the Sentinel. -via Orlando Sentinel / June 29, 2023
By declining to pick up the team options on Schofield and Carter-Williams, the Magic open two more roster spots and releases $1.99 million and $3.05 million, respectively, in cap space. Those moves increase the team’s projected cap space to nearly $27 million. -via Orlando Sentinel / June 29, 2023
