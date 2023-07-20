Austin Reaves on guarding Stephen Curry: 'It was honestly hell'

Clutch Points: “It’s honestly hell… You literally can’t ever relax. I remember Game 1 and 2, chasing him and Klay around, and I couldn’t make a shot… I’m like ‘I ain’t got no legs!’” Austin Reaves describes guarding Steph Curry in the Playoffs🥵 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/EmxJMCwph7
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anyways, our latest Dubs Talk opens with an exclusive interview @MontePooleNBCS had in Tahoe with Steph Curry
We then talk the importance of Steph winning the American Century Championship, CP3 and more youtube.com/watch?v=1eFtMK… – 3:18 PM
Anyways, our latest Dubs Talk opens with an exclusive interview @MontePooleNBCS had in Tahoe with Steph Curry
We then talk the importancen of Steph winning the American Century Championship, CP3 and more youtube.com/watch?v=1eFtMK… – 3:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andre Iguodala had some high praise for Steph Curry after he won the AC Championship warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/17/and… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry recently won the AC Championship, and likened his success to the felling of hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/17/ste… – 4:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry walked off the American Century Championship with an eagle putt on 18 to win golf tournament, Twitter was buzzing with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/twitter-… – 1:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To clinch a win in the American Century Championship golf tournament, Steph Curry buried a walk-off eagle putt on the 18th hole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/16/wat… – 4:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
What can’t Steph Curry do? warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/15/ste… – 10:00 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Now I gotta go after Sabrina’s record … We gotta settle that one for sure.”
Steph Curry is already talking about taking back his 3-point contest crown from Sabrina Ionescu.
Looks like she’s ready to throw down 😤 pic.twitter.com/26PjbbY2fq – 8:57 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andre Iguodala had some high praise for Steph Curry after he won the AC Championship warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/17/and… – 7:00 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Some fun on SC this morning.
⛳️ Steph Curry playing golf
🎳 CP3 10-pin bowling
🏈 LeBron James playing football
⚾️ Michael Jordan playing baseball
Which NBA superstar playing another sport is more impressive? pic.twitter.com/1CWY7iiM0W – 10:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry recently won the AC Championship, and likened his success to the felling of hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/17/ste… – 10:00 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Malik Monk is a top-3 most important Kings player.
🏀Should the Kings consider bringing back Harry Giles?
🏀Steph Curry talks Kings fans at golf tournament.
💻youtu.be/XcUsTVGW7Yw
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/WjuaU6ctrq – 6:30 PM
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Malik Monk is a top-3 most important Kings player.
🏀Should the Kings consider bringing back Harry Giles?
🏀Steph Curry talks Kings fans at golf tournament.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Steph Curry discusses whether he’ll join Team USA in the 2024 Olympics
eurohoops.net/en/olympic-gam… – 4:01 PM
Steph Curry discusses whether he’ll join Team USA in the 2024 Olympics
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Sabrina Ionescu lit up the WNBA 3-point contest with a record-breaking 37 point round, Steph Curry chimed in with a reaction on Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/15/ste… – 4:00 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry, basketball superstar, is dead serious about golf and devoted to altering its demographics. The joy of winning on TV contributes to the mission. nbcsportsbayarea.com/nba/golden-sta… – 2:42 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Stephen Curry hears the call of Sacramento Kings fans while winning Tahoe celebrity golf tournament sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:20 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Andre Iguodala had some high praise for Steph Curry after he won the AC Championship warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/17/and… – 1:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To clinch a win in the American Century Championship golf tournament, Steph Curry buried a walk-off eagle putt on the 18th hole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/16/wat… – 1:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! In theory, the Lakers could trade Jarred Vanderbilt for a sign-and-traded Christian Wood. Good idea? Bad idea? Plus, Austin Reaves: Future All-Star? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 11:33 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry recently won the AC Championship, and likened his success to the felling of hitting a game-winning buzzer-beater. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/17/ste… – 11:15 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Going live to talk about the NBA In-Season Tournament, whether we’ll see a Ionescu-Curry 3-Point Contest, ticket-gate, Wade buying into the Sky, with @sabreenajm now!
youtube.com/watch?v=d3eF2p… – 11:06 AM
Going live to talk about the NBA In-Season Tournament, whether we’ll see a Ionescu-Curry 3-Point Contest, ticket-gate, Wade buying into the Sky, with @sabreenajm now!
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Stephen Curry win the American Century Championship with an eagle on final hole
nbcsports.com/nba/news/watch… – 10:04 AM
Watch Stephen Curry win the American Century Championship with an eagle on final hole
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After Steph Curry walked off the American Century Championship with an eagle putt on 18 to win golf tournament, Twitter was buzzing with reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/twitter-… – 10:00 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Steph Curry’s Big Weekend
🏀LeBron Back to 23
🏀Summer League Thoughts
Listen on the SXM App: siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/c7cGsobYSt – 7:02 AM
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Steph Curry’s Big Weekend
🏀LeBron Back to 23
In 2015, Goran Dragic signed a five-year, $85 million contract that paid him $14.78 million in year one — 21.1 percent of the cap. In 2025, if the cap goes up the maximum 10 percent each summer, a player signing for that same percent of the cap would make $33.38 million during the 2025-26 season — and be worth roughly $193.6 million over five seasons, assuming the same eight percent annual raises. Expect salaries to keep rising. If a supermax contract kicked in that summer, at that same salary-cap amount, that player would get about $57.6 million for the 2025-26 season — that’s more than $9 million more than Steph Curry made this season as the league’s highest-paid player. Then, it’ll keep going up $4.6 million each season for the length of the deal, amounting to a five-year deal worth nearly $334 million. -via The Athletic / July 20, 2023
In a recent interview with NBA Today following his celebrity golf triumph in the ACC, Curry was asked about his interest to potentially play for the United States in next year’s Olympics in Paris. The Golden State Warriors superstar, in response, can only drop an anticipating word for international hoop fans. “That’s the one piece of the resume that coach [Steve Kerr] always likes to joke that I don’t have,” Curry said. “He’s already kind of recruiting for next summer… “I have no idea what the next summer will look like. It obviously is an extra bonus that coach Kerr is leading that charge. I love to play for him any day of the week. We’ll see how it goes come summer of 2024. -via TalkBasket / July 18, 2023
Just hours after etching her name in the history books, Ionescu issued a challenge to Curry with a 2-word tweet. “Shoot out??” Ionescu playfully asked the Golden State Warriors star on Twitter. It didn’t take long for Curry to respond. During his Monday appearance on NBA Today, Malika Andrews asked the 2-time MVP whether he preferred winning a golf tournament or winning a three-point contest. Curry, who’s fresh off sealing a golf title at the American Century Championship, vocalized that he’s now gunning for Ionescu’s record. “Now, I’ve got to go after Sabrina’s record. I’ve got something to shoot for now that she went crazy with 37 points in their All-Star Weekend. So, I guess we’ve got to settle that one for sure, who’s the better three-point contest shooter,” Curry answered. -via Larry Brown Sports / July 18, 2023
Clutch Points: “We could have got drafted 42nd to Detroit, but declined that to put me in LA… I didn’t really have to hear my name called… It was all about playing the long game.” Austin Reaves really bet on himself by going undrafted 🙌 (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/9GPMj10WBd -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 20, 2023
That’s certainly the impression the Lakers left in July. One league source told Heavy Sports, “He’s exciting. There’s excitement that he could follow Austin Reaves’ footsteps, what he did the last couple of years,” referring to the Lakers’ undrafted breakout star at shooting guard, who averaged 13.0 points in 64 games last year. “The opportunity is going to be there,” Christie told Heavy Sports. -via Heavy.com / July 18, 2023
Marc Stein: “I’m putting it on record right now: Austin Reaves will be an All-Star at some point soon.” — Lakers coach Darvin Ham to @ChrisBHaynes and me on Part II of his #thisleague UNCUT visit. The rest of the pod from @CaesarsPalace just dropped … listen here: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / July 13, 2023