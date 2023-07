Ben Simmons credited year of service for 2021-22 holdout season

Years of service come into play when determining whether players are eligible for maximum contracts of certain sizes and for other benefits. Counting the 2021-22 season at issue, Simmons now has seven official years of service in the NBA. Officials from several teams had argued Simmons should not receive credit for the 2021-22 season, sources said. The side letter is intended as a standalone, applying only to Simmons, and is not intended to set precedent for future cases, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / July 20, 2023