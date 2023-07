Chet Holmgren, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among players to play for USA Select Team this summer

Growing pains are ahead for Holmgren and the Thunder. He has perimeter skills and the desire to explore his capabilities as an individual scorer and playmaker. But he can be turnover prone in traffic and will be physically tested like never before against NBA length, strength and smarts. It could be a push-and-pull for when Holmgren should attack, especially when he’s on the floor with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. “Not trying to drive the trigger when when somebody is loaded,” Holmgren said. “(That’s) the middle of the floor. Especially when we’re five out and there’s a bigs standing at the elbow. So, I just got to recognize that sooner and understand to, you know, get off the ball (and get the) action to the opposite side or just figure out something other than, you know, drive through two people.” -via The Athletic / July 17, 2023