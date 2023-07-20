Chet Holmgren, Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green among players to play for USA Select Team this summer

Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets and Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings are among the group of rising American stars that will join Team USA for training camp in Las Vegas next month, league sources told The Athletic.
Chet Holmgren, Cade Cunningham among members of Select Team to train with Team USA, per report
The U.S. Select team is coming together. Chet Holmgren, the Jalens, a Keegan and a Cade are on it. With @ShamsCharania theathletic.com/4706806/2023/0… – 12:00 PM
Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, Detroit’s Cade Cunningham, Houston’s Jalen Green and Sacramento’s Keegan Murray are among group of rising American stars who will join Team USA for FIBA World Cup training camp next month, per sources.
In pursuit of NBA dream, top N.J. recruit Naas Cunningham is on the move again nj.com/highschoolspor…
Thanks to @ThunderFocus, here are the 14 blocks from Chet Holmgren this summer league (via @The_ThunderWire):
Holmgren, Williams and Green will be part of the U.S. Select Team, and as a part of that, they will not only practice against the American 12 picked to represent the U.S. at the World Cup but are eligible to travel with the team to the Philippines and serve as replacements if anyone is injured before the start of the Cup. -via The Athletic / July 20, 2023
Clutch Points: Jalen Green hit that 360 windmill 😳 (via @JalenGreen/ IG) pic.twitter.com/I3yn1vBGml -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 6, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Pistons G Cade Cunningham — fully recovered from season-ending shin surgery in December— will practice and scrimmage for a USA Select team against the Senior Team USA roster bound for the FIBA World Cup. Cunningham was offered a spot on the World Cup roster, but deferred to focus on preparing for the NBA season. USA Basketball’s camp is set for August in Vegas. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 20, 2023
When Isaiah Stewart came to terms on a four-year, $64 million extension with the Detroit Pistons, it wasn’t exactly surprising to league personnel in attendance. Stewart has shown some real promise as a shooter for a true plus-athlete within a tundra of athleticism. The Pistons, league sources told Yahoo Sports, have received more trade inquiries on Stewart than any member of Detroit’s roster outside of Cade Cunningham dating back to the trade deadline. Stewart also marks the latest first-round big man Pistons general manager Troy Weaver awarded with a lucrative contract. Detroit gave Marvin Bagley a three-year, $37.5 million deal last summer, which Bagley would have struggled, by all accounts, to find a similar number elsewhere. Not to mention the Pistons then acquired former No. 2 pick James Wiseman at the trade deadline. -via Yahoo! Sports / July 14, 2023
Omari Sanfoka II: Troy Weaver talking about Cade Cunningham on the broadcast: “He’s looked very, very strong this summer. We’re excited about him coming back and leading the troops.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / July 12, 2023
Clutch Points: KG: “Bro you blocking everything, f*cking blocking everything.” Chet: “Yessir I learned it from somebody.” *Points to KG* This exchange between Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren and Kevin Garnett is awesome 🤝⛈️ (via @shobasketball) pic.twitter.com/tDjExFegv7 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 19, 2023
Growing pains are ahead for Holmgren and the Thunder. He has perimeter skills and the desire to explore his capabilities as an individual scorer and playmaker. But he can be turnover prone in traffic and will be physically tested like never before against NBA length, strength and smarts. It could be a push-and-pull for when Holmgren should attack, especially when he’s on the floor with Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams. “Not trying to drive the trigger when when somebody is loaded,” Holmgren said. “(That’s) the middle of the floor. Especially when we’re five out and there’s a bigs standing at the elbow. So, I just got to recognize that sooner and understand to, you know, get off the ball (and get the) action to the opposite side or just figure out something other than, you know, drive through two people.” -via The Athletic / July 17, 2023
