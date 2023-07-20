Chris Paul on his role in Golden State: To help us win games

What do you think about your future after being traded to the Warriors in the summer of 2023? — Chris Paul: I’m excited…. I’m really excited. — SF: What do you think your role will be? — CP: To help us win games.
Source: Scott Fowler @ The Brunswick News
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Draymond Green addressed his relationship with Chris Paul recently.
🔊 @adaniels33 doesn’t believe it will be an issue #DubNation pic.twitter.com/MAWmv2wRPT – 5:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green and Chris Paul have a history, but the veteran forward is looking forward to putting that behind them. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/war… – 1:10 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anyways, our latest Dubs Talk opens with an exclusive interview @MontePooleNBCS had in Tahoe with Steph Curry
We then talk the importance of Steph winning the American Century Championship, CP3 and more youtube.com/watch?v=1eFtMK… – 3:18 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Draymond opened up about his relationship with Chris Paul: pic.twitter.com/XeDLBfxQ1U – 11:34 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Players with the most dual All-NBA/All-Defensive selections:
15 — Tim Duncan
12 — Kobe Bryant
10 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
9 — Michael Jordan
9 — Gary Payton
8 — John Havlicek
8 — Hakeem Olajuwon
8 — David Robinson
8 — Kevin Garnett
8 — Chris Paul
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… pic.twitter.com/BVm2TU3ja3 – 1:01 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Some fun on SC this morning.
⛳️ Steph Curry playing golf
🎳 CP3 10-pin bowling
🏈 LeBron James playing football
⚾️ Michael Jordan playing baseball
Which NBA superstar playing another sport is more impressive? pic.twitter.com/1CWY7iiM0W – 10:07 PM
You’re 38 years old now and still playing great basketball. What do you want your legacy to be as your career enters its final years? — Chris Paul: I think my legacy is just that I played the game the right way. And I was appreciative and brought more to the game that I took away, especially when it comes to off the court, as far as trying to make sure that guys are educated. And I hope my legacy would be my AAU program (Team CP3) and the kids that continue to play in the league after I’m gone. -via The Brunswick News / July 20, 2023
You and your grandfather were obviously very close. How did you process his death? — Chris Paul: I think that 20 years later, I’m still processing it. Sometimes just these little five-minute moments hit me. Sometimes I’ll wake up in the middle of the night in tears and my wife will be like, “What’s wrong?” And I’ll say, “There’s nothing wrong. I just miss my granddad, because all these moments around my kids and my family — I just wish he got an opportunity to take it all in.” -via The Brunswick News / July 20, 2023
Draymond Green on Chris Paul: Me and Chris have had our differences over the course of my 11 years playing in this league, since Year 1. Chris is the way he is, I am the way I am. He’s not changing who he is at this point, I’m not changing who I am at this point. It’s very important for people to understand the same sentiments I’ve had about Chris, they don’t just leave and the same sentiments he had about me, they don’t just leave. That’s where people get things so f***** up. All of a sudden you have to fake things… nah. What I’ve always respected about Chris is his tenacity, his will to win, he’s competitive and now I have an opportunity to be on the same side of it. -via YouTube / July 19, 2023