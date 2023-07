Chris Paul on his role in Golden State: To help us win games

You’re 38 years old now and still playing great basketball. What do you want your legacy to be as your career enters its final years? — Chris Paul: I think my legacy is just that I played the game the right way. And I was appreciative and brought more to the game that I took away, especially when it comes to off the court, as far as trying to make sure that guys are educated. And I hope my legacy would be my AAU program (Team CP3) and the kids that continue to play in the league after I’m gone. -via The Brunswick News / July 20, 2023