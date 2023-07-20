Evan Fournier would like to play with Spurs

It goes without saying that San Antonio is an alluring destination for French players including Knicks’ Evan Fournier. Fournier, who is from France, is very vocal that he wants to leave New York and start fresh with another team this offseason. In an interview with French outlet L’ Equipe, he cites a lack of playing time with the Knicks during the regular season and including the playoffs as reasons he would like to leave the Big Apple.
Source: Jeff Garcia @ Kens5.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Evan Sidery @esidery
Evan Fournier said in an interview with @lequipe he wants to be traded from the Knicks, which includes the Spurs as his preferred destination (lequipe.fr/Basket/Article…):
Evan Fournier said in an interview with @lequipe he wants to be traded from the Knicks, which includes the Spurs as his preferred destination (lequipe.fr/Basket/Article…):
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
When Evan Fournier & Kevin Durant squared up 👀😤
When Evan Fournier & Kevin Durant squared up 👀😤
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New Orange and Blue Bloods is live
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is a quote from Evan Fournier on November 16th following a victory over the Nuggets in Denver, after he was removed from the rotation.
This is a quote from Evan Fournier on November 16th following a victory over the Nuggets in Denver, after he was removed from the rotation.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Evan Fournier and the New York Knicks may be parting ways soon ❌
“If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career. I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible”, the French shooting guard said to @yohnona 🗣️
Evan Fournier and the New York Knicks may be parting ways soon ❌
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks made the right decision to bench Fournier. They did what was best for the organization.
Fournier, a proud professional athlete, has a right to be upset. He wants what is best for himself and his family.
The Knicks made the right decision to bench Fournier. They did what was best for the organization.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier thinks another season with Knicks ‘would be a disaster’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier gets brutally honest about his future in New York 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sMXSHCnAcv – 11:53 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
☕️Morning Brew☕️
Is Joel Embiid Flirting?
(While Evan Fournier is Venting)
☕️Morning Brew☕️
Is Joel Embiid Flirting?
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier played in just 27 games for the Knicks last year. He didn’t play a minute in the playoffs. His rapport with coach Thibodeau? None, he says.
Evan Fournier played in just 27 games for the Knicks last year. He didn’t play a minute in the playoffs. His rapport with coach Thibodeau? None, he says.
More on this storyline
But if he had the choice of his next NBA home, Fournier would enjoy bringing his talents to the Spurs and playing under coach Gregg Popovich. Also, playing alongside fellow Frenchman Wembanyama would be an added bonus. “It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for [Popovich], and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,” Fournier said. “Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.” -via Kens5.com / July 19, 2023
Fournier still has a guaranteed year left in his contract, set to earn $18.8 million per season. After the 2023-24 season, the Knicks hold a team option in the deal. “I would be very surprised to be a Knick next year. They pay me 18 million, they have no interest in keeping me,” he said. “If you want to trade me with a good return, why didn’t you use me? I was coming out of a season where I was the fourth-best 3-point shooter in the league. Why not take advantage of it?” Fournier told. “Now they won’t get anything interesting and that’s normal because I couldn’t show anything [on the court].” -via BasketNews / July 18, 2023
If Fournier continued his career with the Knicks, his basketball career would be in serious jeopardy, he says. “I would be shot. I’m going to be traded, it’s not possible otherwise. Or I’d be stuck, and so would they. They have several players with big contracts coming in. Unless they want to pay a crazy luxury tax… If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career,” Fournier was blunt. “I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible.” -via BasketNews / July 18, 2023