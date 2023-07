Evan Fournier would like to play with Spurs

Fournier still has a guaranteed year left in his contract, set to earn $18.8 million per season. After the 2023-24 season, the Knicks hold a team option in the deal. “I would be very surprised to be a Knick next year. They pay me 18 million, they have no interest in keeping me,” he said. “If you want to trade me with a good return, why didn’t you use me? I was coming out of a season where I was the fourth-best 3-point shooter in the league. Why not take advantage of it?” Fournier told. “Now they won’t get anything interesting and that’s normal because I couldn’t show anything [on the court].” -via BasketNews / July 18, 2023