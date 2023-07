Grant Williams: Kevin Durant is the hardest player to guard in the league but Stephen Curry the most impactful player

Grant Williams on back-and-forth trash talk with Jimmy Butler in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals: That’s a funny thing that happened. We’re playing that game, I think we’re up by eight, I’m playing well. And Jimmy says, ‘Hell naw, he ain’t here.’ So I made a three and I said, ‘Hell naw, m***********, I’m here.’ I said it to him, barking, because I’m always gonna respond. I never talk trash myself… I’m not a trash talker, I’m too nerdy. Next thing you know, I’m saying ‘Hell naw, m***********, I’m here.’ … So next thing you know, that happens, then, the next play, Jimmy, hesi, boom, stops, pivots, and-1. So Jimmy says, ‘I’m here, too, m***********.’ And so I’m like, ‘I don’t give a f***,’ we’re going back and forth, because I’m not backing down. We were missing in that series, they were punking us the entire time. We go back and forth, and it’s crazy, I always look back [and realize] I scored our last 10 points. Jimmy had eight. But the difference is, Max Strus made a three, Gabe Vincent made a three, so they end up winning that game. If that doesn’t happen, we win the game and no one is bringing that up, the poking-the-bear stuff. … After the game in media, I said, ‘He busted my ass, I’m gonna be able to come back next game, I’m not running from anybody, I’m not scared, I’m not gonna get punked.’ Next game, you saw, I defended really well, Jimmy didn’t play well, I blocked his shot, I palmed it. Jimmy knows it’s all love, we’re just competitors naturally. Afterward, he even said he respected me because I’m a competitor, I just do this stuff to get myself going. I respect it, too, because everyone has their own thing. So we end up losing the series and it sucks because get to the Finals and who knows what happens? World works in mysterious ways . -via Twitter / July 20, 2023