Knicks made contact with Bulls about Zach LaVine but asking price was 'giant'

Other All-Stars have trickled in and out of the rumor mill over the years, including this summer. New York made contact with the Chicago Bulls about their shooting guard, Zach LaVine, but the asking price for the two-time All-Star was “giant,” as one league source told The Athletic, which is exactly why LaVine remains in Chicago. The Knicks and Bulls, according to league sources, never got close.
Source: The Athletic
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The New York Knicks have reportedly reached out to the Bulls about a possible Zach LaVine trade. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/report-b… – 10:35 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Random thoughts 35-thousand feet in the air. I like what the Bulls did in the off season with the addition of Craig and Carter. Looking for Patrick Williams to take the next step. Zach LaVine will appear in his 3rd All Star Game. Vooch will avg. dbl-dbl. X Factor: Dalen Terry. – 7:27 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was predicted to be one of the next NBA stars to request a trade. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/18/chi… – 7:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was predicted to be one of the next NBA stars to request a trade. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/18/chi… – 4:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was predicted to be one of the next NBA stars to request a trade. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/18/chi… – 5:10 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Although 5-year deals have become uncommon, we do still see them. Removing extensions, in the last 3 years, there have been 10 signed:
– B. Beal: 5yr/$251M
– Z. LaVine: 5yr/$215M
– A. Davis: 5yr/$190M
– J. Grant: 5yr/$160M
– J. Collins: 5yr/$125M
– J. Allen: 5yr/$100M
– N.… – 2:35 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Stefan Bondy: Zach LaVine jokingly asked when he’s demanding a trade to the Knicks. “Aww man, talk to Donovan.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / July 14, 2023
Hence, until the front office tells him otherwise, he’s committed to being a Chicago Bull and assumes he’ll remain just that. He doesn’t foresee him being traded in the near future. “I always rep my city whichever team I’m playing for to the best,” LaVine said. “And Chicago’s loved me and called me one of their own since I’ve been there. I don’t see anything happening anytime soon. But if it does, Chicago always has my love.” -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 14, 2023
When there’s smoke, there’s fire. But sometimes, according to Zach LaVine, there’s a little too much smoke. The Bulls guard has been thrown around in trade rumors every which way this offseason. It’s been well reported by NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson the Bulls have engaged in talks about their franchise cornerpiece this offseason. But LaVine’s not buying into the rumors. “It is always rumors,” LaVine told NBC Sports Bay Area. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 14, 2023