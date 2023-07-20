Knicks not interested in trading for Karl-Anthony Towns

But it’s not like the Minnesota Timberwolves are trying to tear their team down. According to league sources who have talked business with them, the Wolves have set a sky-high price on Towns, too. And according to another league source, in spite of what the constant speculation may tell you, the Knicks have not expressed any interest in trading for Towns.
Source: The Athletic
Source: The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Karl-Anthony Towns could play for the Dominican Republic at the #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1530… – 7:59 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns could play for the Dominican Republic at the #FIBAWC
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1530… – 7:59 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Karl-Anthony Towns likely to play for 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic in the FIBA World Cup 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hgpj8dHxn7 – 4:01 AM
Karl-Anthony Towns likely to play for 🇩🇴 Dominican Republic in the FIBA World Cup 👀 pic.twitter.com/Hgpj8dHxn7 – 4:01 AM
More on this storyline
Diamante Deportivo: Rafael Uribe, president of the Dominican Basketball Federation: There’s a 90 percent chance Karl-Anthony Towns will play with the national team in the World Cup. -via Twitter / July 17, 2023
Complex Sports: SABRINA IONESCU 37 POINTS 🔥 THE HIGHEST SCORE EVER IN THE WNBA OR NBA 3-POINT CONTEST 🤯 Karl-Anthony Towns: The greatest round we may see in a long time. You da ☝🏽 @sabrina_i20 -via Twitter @KarlTowns / July 15, 2023
The Wolves reportedly had some level of trade talks involving Towns in June. “There were talks between the Timberwolves and other teams before the draft and Towns’ name came up,” said Ian Begley on Zach Lowe’s podcast. “I don’t know how aggressive the Timberwolves were with Towns, if at all.” -via RealGM / July 14, 2023