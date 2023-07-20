Ron Harper Jr re-signs with Toronto

Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Ron Harper Jr., has agreed on a new two-way contract to the return to the Toronto Raptors, Drew Gross of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Harper Jr., averaged 17 points and five rebounds in his rookie season with the Raptors’ G League affiliate.
Forward Ron Harper Jr., has agreed on a new two-way contract to the return to the Toronto Raptors, Drew Gross of @rocnationsports tells ESPN. Harper Jr., averaged 17 points and five rebounds in his rookie season with the Raptors’ G League affiliate. – 5:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Raptors Summer League roster features Gradey Dick, Markquis Nowell, Joe Wieskamp, Ron Harper Jr. Christian Koloko (managing a respiratory condition) & Jeff Dowtin Jr. (recovering from ankle surgery) will be in Vegas but won’t participate. Pat Delany will coach (with a big staff) pic.twitter.com/qHQXSHnZhy -via Twitter @JLew1050 / July 4, 2023
Aaron Rose: The Raptors have extended qualifying offers to Jeff Dowtin Jr. And Ron Harper Jr. Making them both RFAs -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / June 29, 2023
Josh Lewenberg: Christian Koloko, Dalano Banton, Jeff Dowtin, Ron Harper Jr. and Joe Wieskamp are in attendance for the Darko Rajakovic presser. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / June 13, 2023