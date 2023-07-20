Ron Harper Jr re-signs with Toronto

Ron Harper Jr re-signs with Toronto

Ron Harper Jr re-signs with Toronto

Adrian Wojnarowski: Forward Ron Harper Jr., has agreed on a new two-way contract to the return to the Toronto Raptors, Drew Gross of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. Harper Jr., averaged 17 points and five rebounds in his rookie season with the Raptors’ G League affiliate.
