Tim Hardaway: I think Bol Bol is better than Victor Wembanyama

Tim Hardaway on Bol Bol and Victor Wembanyama comparisons: I think [Bol Bol] is better than Victor Wembanyama. Bol Bol has better physical talent and is more ready to play in the NBA right now than Victor is. …. Frank Vogel wanted him, he wanted him to be there and stay there. He wanted him as an anchor to block shots, throw lobs to and get easy buckets with.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, Magic writer @Dan_Savage joined the show to give us the lowdown on Bol Bol…and make some incrediBol puns, of course
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, Magic writer @Dan_Savage joined the show to give us the lowdown on Bol Bol…and make some incrediBol puns, of course
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Life after Victor Wembanyama: The Metropolitans 92 barely managed to register for the 2023-24 French League, will have to manage with a reduced budget and still face uncertainty ahead of the new season
Life after Victor Wembanyama: The Metropolitans 92 barely managed to register for the 2023-24 French League, will have to manage with a reduced budget and still face uncertainty ahead of the new season
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Life after Victor Wembanyama: The Metropolitans 92 barely managed to register for the 2023-24 French League, will have to manage with a reduced budget and and still face uncertainty ahead of the new season
Life after Victor Wembanyama: The Metropolitans 92 barely managed to register for the 2023-24 French League, will have to manage with a reduced budget and and still face uncertainty ahead of the new season
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Even though Metropolitans 92 are still looking for funds to play in the French league, it seems that a solution has been found.
Even though Metropolitans 92 are still looking for funds to play in the French league, it seems that a solution has been found.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bollercoaster in the Valley: What the Suns can expect from Bol Bol – bit.ly/3PXDhoY via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/LfXvgWC3tg – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Officially official: Suns have signed Bol Bol
Officially official: Suns have signed Bol Bol
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Bol Bol with @Dan_Savage, speculate about the Suns’ depth chart and come up with our own branding for Phoenix’s new G League team! Come hang out:
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk Bol Bol with @Dan_Savage, speculate about the Suns’ depth chart and come up with our own branding for Phoenix’s new G League team! Come hang out:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the undeniable joy of Bol Bol highlights, where he needs to improve to address some of the lowlights, and an overall look at his game to see how he’ll fit with the Suns: bit.ly/3PXDhoY pic.twitter.com/uu9Se5ut3r – 3:09 PM
Austin Burton @AmaarBurton
NBA games that have to be on national TV next season, for the intrigue:
NBA games that have to be on national TV next season, for the intrigue:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Watching Bol Bol play can be a real roller coaster – or Bollercoaster, if you will. For @PHNX_Suns, I took a look at what Bol can provide for the Suns and where he’ll need to improve to carve out an actual role: bit.ly/3PXDhoY pic.twitter.com/gADNbVvPdn – 11:03 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The 2023 NBA Summer League was the second most-watched Summer League in NBA history 📈
The 2023 NBA Summer League was the second most-watched Summer League in NBA history 📈
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
There’s also the possibility they hold off until next summer if they’re looking for potential cap space again, because it would keep the cap hold off the books. Or if they want to see how his knee is doing. But that’s a risky move at this point after you’ve just drafted Wemby. – 6:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, I gave my thoughts on the Cam Payne trade and the addition of Bol Bol
On the latest @PHNX_Suns pod, I gave my thoughts on the Cam Payne trade and the addition of Bol Bol
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about the Cam Payne trade, adding Bol Bol and more from the weekend! Get in here:
We’re going live on @PHNX_Suns to talk about the Cam Payne trade, adding Bol Bol and more from the weekend! Get in here:
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New ESPN 5-on-5: Breaking down our Summer League surprises, disappointments, MVPs and Wembanyama and rookie assessments w/ @kendra__andrews @_Andrew_Lopez @BobbyMarks42 @TimBontemps es.pn/44LyoDF – 3:50 PM
More on this storyline
Yossi Gozlan: The Phoenix Suns will reduce their tax penalty by approximately $18M by dumping Cameron Payne and replacing him with Bol Bol on a minimum salary. Strange move considering Payne’s salary was only $2M guaranteed before this month. Suns generate a $6.5M trade exception. The San Antonio Spurs have $5.2M left in cap space after acquiring Cameron Payne. They can reach $8.4M if they rescind Tre Jones’ qualifying offer before re-signing him, and up to $9.9M if they waive Lamar Stevens ($400K guaranteed), who becomes fully guaranteed tomorrow. -via Twitter @YossiGozlan / July 16, 2023
Shams Charania: In total from the Suns: – Bol Bol signed on a one-year fully guaranteed deal – Acquired three second-rounders from Orlando for a pick swap – Traded Payne, a second and cash to Spurs for a future second -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 16, 2023
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Bol Bol has agreed on a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. At 23, Bol had his best NBA season with Orlando: 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes. Another developing talent to join a deepened bench rotation. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 16, 2023
But if he had the choice of his next NBA home, Fournier would enjoy bringing his talents to the Spurs and playing under coach Gregg Popovich. Also, playing alongside fellow Frenchman Wembanyama would be an added bonus. “It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for [Popovich], and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,” Fournier said. “Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.” -via Kens5.com / July 19, 2023
Clutch Points: Victor Wembanyama has a new look ✂️💈 (via isaaccuts702/IG) pic.twitter.com/nVWu0bRWmA -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 17, 2023