Trade kickers, player option on fifth year among issues to work out for Jaylen Brown super-max extension

Despite Brad Stevens’ optimism, the absence of a supermax deal for Jaylen Brown nearly three weeks into free agency is a little bit noteworthy given the factors in play for both sides. There are issues to work out per sources (trade kicker possibilities, player option for a fifth year, etc.) that come as no surprise at this point. However, it will be interesting to see just what side gives in on their preferred terms for a deal.
Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Investigating a potentially overlooked wrinkle of Jaylen Brown’s supermax negotiations with the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:16 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Could Celtics Trade for Joel Embiid? + Still No Supermax for Jaylen Brown | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:15 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Three weeks ago, we spoke to league sources who said it might be wise for both Jaylen Brown and the @Celtics to get a little creative with his supermax extension.
With negotiations on pause, this seems like a good time to revisit the @HeavyOnSports story.
bit.ly/3r9egwN – 10:38 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I tried to explain all the specifics Jaylen Brown and the Celtics could be negotiating over ahead of his expected max contract extension.
Via @thecelticswire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-bost… – 5:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown’s extension might be done by now under the old rules, but now the “bells and whistles” are louder and more relevant under the new CBA.
More:
bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/07/17/how… – 4:28 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski on Jaylen Brown extension talks: It’s going to take more time. Brown and his agent have been talking with Brad Stevens, with Boston. Brown is leaving the country on Players’ Association business. They’re expected to re-engage again when he gets back. This is a deal that would be the richest contract in NBA history, it could be worth up to $304 million. In the final year of that deal, Brown will be making $70 million. When you’re negotiating contracts, it isn’t just ‘Hey, are we gonna give him the full amount, the max number?’ There are trade kickers that could be in the deal, player option years in a deal, payment schedule – there are a number of other things that go beyond the super-max Jaylen Brown is eligible for. These sides will continue to talk and they have a lot of runway this summer to get to a deal. -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 14, 2023
In an interview on the Old Man and The Three podcast, ex-Heat guard Gabe Vincent spoke about Miami’s win over the Celtics back in the East Finals and highlighted some revealing issues that may have held Boston back in the matchup. “I think first off, Boston is a hell of a team and was a hell of a team these last two years,” Vincent said. “Tatum and Brown raise a lot of havoc for the defense. “It almost seemed like to me, truthfully, they had something going on over there. Despite our gameplan, so much has to go right to win in this league and if you aren’t fully right internally, it shows in different ways.” -via Booth Newspapers / July 14, 2023
Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was eligible to agree to a five-year, $295 million super-max contract extension with the Celtics at 12:01 a.m. July 1. But two weeks have passed without a deal, with seemingly everyone other than the involved parties wondering why negotiations seem to be moving slowly. Now, it appears the process will be delayed at least a bit more. According to a league source, although talks between Brown and the Celtics have been progressing, Brown, a National Basketball Players Association vice president, is headed overseas for an organizational event, and he plans to meet with the Celtics again when he returns. It’s unclear how long Brown will be gone, but there is expected to be a temporary pause in the negotiations during his absence. The source stressed that Brown’s departure is not related to any setback with the Celtics; he is simply honoring a previously scheduled commitment. -via Boston Globe / July 14, 2023