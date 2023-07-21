Ayo Dosunmu re-signs with Bulls

Adrian Wojnarowski: Restricted free agent G Ayo Dosunmu has agreed on a three-year, $21 million deal to stay with the Chicago Bulls, agent Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tells ESPN.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls free agent Ayo Dosunmu is one of the best free agents left on the market. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/chi… – 4:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bring Thom Yorke (and Jonny Greenwood) to Chicago if you want free agency news
Remember reporting/writing Zach LaVine’s offer sheet/Bulls match on my phone next to @gregkot at United Center Radiohead show
Now, reporting Ayo Dosunmu news from Union Park in advance of The Smile – 3:44 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
The Chicago Bulls have re-signed Ayo Dosunmu to a three-year, $21 million deal. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/chi… – 3:30 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Some background with Ayo Dosunmu
On the surface you would assume that Dosunmu should have signed the one-year $5.2M Qualifying Offer and entered free agency in 2024.
However, because Chicago signed him to a two-year deal in 2021 (the non-tax midlevel went to Alex Caruso and… – 3:30 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Artūras Karnišovas said he hoped to re-sign Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.
Now that he has, here’s why keeping Dosunmu, even if he projects to be fifth guard, is good business.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsportschicago.com/nba/chicago-bu… – 3:29 PM
Artūras Karnišovas said he hoped to re-sign Nikola Vucevic, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.
Now that he has, here’s why keeping Dosunmu, even if he projects to be fifth guard, is good business.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Chicago re-sign restricted FA Ayo Dosunmu sportando.basketball/en/chicago-re-… – 3:20 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu agrees to three-year, $21 million deal to remain in Chicago, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/bulls… – 3:09 PM
Bulls’ Ayo Dosunmu agrees to three-year, $21 million deal to remain in Chicago, per report
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on RFA guard Ayo Dosunmu agreeing on a three-year, $21M deal to stay with the Chicago Bulls: es.pn/43CYc3V – 3:08 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Great deal for Ayo Dosunmu. But I’m curious how he fits now with Coby White re-signing and Jevon Carter coming. Dosunmu is versatile, though, and will do anything the coaches ask of him. I believe the Bulls are better with him. It’s good they kept him in Chicago. – 2:54 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Restricted free agent G Ayo Dosunmu has agreed on a three-year, $21 million deal to stay with the Chicago Bulls, agent Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/whY8tifPLA – 2:34 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls free agent Ayo Dosunmu is one of the best free agents left on the market. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/chi… – 7:05 AM
But Karnišovas always planned to re-sign Dosunmu, even if he projects to be the fifth guard behind Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso, White and Carter. Here’s why: As a second-round pick who always plays with a chip on his shoulder, Dosunmu represents the type of player that the organization values, one who doesn’t back down from any challenge and is a tough competitor who looks inward to improve. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 21, 2023
Plus, with the salary cap rising dramatically over the coming seasons, retaining an asset at an annual average salary of $7 million—Dosunmu’s first-year salary could be less than that—is a prudent use of resources. For instance, the Bulls possess few mid-range salaries that can come in handy for matching purposes in trades. That’s not to say the Bulls plan on trading Dosunmu. In fact, Dosunmu has been counted out before, with widespread speculation that he’d spend the majority of his rookie season in the G League. Instead, Dosunmu first cracked the rotation and then, following Lonzo Ball’s defense, started 40 games. -via NBC Sports Chicago / July 21, 2023
KC Johnson: Can confirm that Bulls and Ayo Dosunmu are indeed in agreement on a contract, which @wojespn had 1st. Bulls project to be roughly $3M under the luxury tax with 13 contracts done -via Twitter @KCJHoop / July 21, 2023