Celtics shutting down trade calls for Malcolm Brogdon?

There was an assumption among some NBA clubs that Malcolm Brogdon was up for grabs in the trade market after he’d already been scheduled to go to the Clippers in the 3-team deal that netted Kristaps Porzingis for the Celtics. But while perhaps every player is available if the right deal comes along, at least one team saw the door shut on its bid when it came calling. “We asked about him and we were told he’s a valued member of their team,” said a league source.
Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
One club called about Malcolm Brogdon and got shut down. Exec: “And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.”
Things could change, but after moving Smart, Celts’ need for Brogdon seems increased.
Also, did people forget his season?
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
One club made a call on Malcolm Brogdon and got shut down. Exec: “And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.”
Things could change, but after moving Smart, Celts need for Brogdon seems increased.
Also, did people forget his season?
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Brogdon staying put?
Rival execs tell @SteveBHoop that the @celtics have rebuffed trade calls on Malcolm Brogdon.
One exec said: “They said he’s a valued member of their team, and that’s where it ended. We didn’t get anywhere.”
More on this storyline
That’s it? Nothing else? No other discussion? “They said he’s a valued member of their team, and that’s where it ended,” he told Heavy Sports. “I don’t know if that changes down the line, but we didn’t get anywhere. And I’m pretty sure we aren’t the only team that got that response.” -via Heavy.com / July 21, 2023
Chris Forsberg: Oshae Brissett on his big game vs Boston: “One of those days. Hope I have a couple of those this year.” Brissett said Tatum, Al Horford, and Derrick White all texted him the day he landed with Boston. He’s friendly with Malcolm Brogdon after their time together in Indiana. -via Twitter @ChrisForsberg_ / July 8, 2023
The injury could still require surgery, but Brogdon is expected to be ready for the start of the season regardless, sources said. A league source said Friday that the Celtics are not currently looking to trade Malcolm Brogdon, and that they are comfortable bringing the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back in that role next season. -via Boston Globe / June 30, 2023