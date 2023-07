Celtics shutting down trade calls for Malcolm Brogdon?

There was an assumption among some NBA clubs that Malcolm Brogdon was up for grabs in the trade market after he’d already been scheduled to go to the Clippers in the 3-team deal that netted Kristaps Porzingis for the Celtics. But while perhaps every player is available if the right deal comes along, at least one team saw the door shut on its bid when it came calling. “We asked about him and we were told he’s a valued member of their team,” said a league source Source: Steve Bulpett @ Heavy.com