Contract talks between Jaylen Brown, Celtics to resume next week

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Per @GwashburnGlobe, the Celtics and Jaylen Brown are set to resume extension talks next week now that JB is back stateside
More, via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/jay… – 1:41 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
With Jaylen Brown now back in Boston from his NBPA retreat in Spain, contract talks will resume next week, according to a league source. #Celtics. – 12:53 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Jaylen Brown here in Dorchester this morning for a court redesign at the Fenelon Street playground. pic.twitter.com/wWDMJeLyLR – 10:41 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Not sure if they’re old photos, but it looks like Jaylen Brown’s back in the U.S. based on his Instagram story. – 11:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Investigating a potentially overlooked wrinkle of Jaylen Brown’s supermax negotiations with the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:16 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Could Celtics Trade for Joel Embiid? + Still No Supermax for Jaylen Brown | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:15 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Some NBA players are working out in Spain to take part in a “unique experience” at Andalucia’s @TheNBPA Sanctuary 🇪🇸
Boston Celtics’s Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) are also present:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:21 PM
More on this storyline
“[Jayson Tatum is] mad at Robert Williams when he isn’t taking shots,” said Miller. “And he is mad at Rob — not mad, but holding him accountable — when he isn’t taking shots and when he isn’t being a threat or looking at the goal. ” … When Rob gets rebounds and throws it out to [Tatum or Jaylen Brown] to shoot it, I could tell you 12 other superstars in the NBA that would be so happy because they’re trying to get their shot attempts up. But Jayson Tatum, and I don’t know him personally, but just in the sense of him saying, ‘Rob, we need you to shoot that, we need you,’ — man, I thought that was amazing for Rob’s confidence moving forward. “It’s basically giving him the nod like, ‘Hey, it’s OK that you’re taking those shots. It’s OK that you’re taking those midrange (shots) because we need you to take them.’ Because, like I said, it’ll open up other opportunities for [Tatum and Brown].” -via nbcsportsboston.com / July 20, 2023
“Just taking some of those sets that maybe Tatum likes to run, or taking some of those actions that Jaylen Brown likes to run, and just putting Rob in those different actions and situations and sets,” said Miller. “That’s why I have two or three people on my staff that are in each of the actions with me. It’s not just me and Rob, we’re not just out there checking boxes. We’re actually trying to get some real work in. “With as much attention as Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum get in handoffs and pick-and-roll actions, I do think there is opportunity for Rob to expand out 2-to-3 feet with the short rolls. Or maybe when they’re getting double-teamed to put it on the ground, find an open teammate in the corner. I told Rob, this is a goal of mine and it will be of yours, that I want you to go into training camp at the end of September, I want you to go in there and I want you to be in tiptop shape and I want you to go in there with the utmost confidence.” -via nbcsportsboston.com / July 20, 2023
Despite Brad Stevens’ optimism, the absence of a supermax deal for Jaylen Brown nearly three weeks into free agency is a little bit noteworthy given the factors in play for both sides. There are issues to work out per sources (trade kicker possibilities, player option for a fifth year, etc.) that come as no surprise at this point. However, it will be interesting to see just what side gives in on their preferred terms for a deal. -via Booth Newspapers / July 20, 2023