Contract talks between Jaylen Brown, Celtics to resume next week

Despite Brad Stevens’ optimism, the absence of a supermax deal for Jaylen Brown nearly three weeks into free agency is a little bit noteworthy given the factors in play for both sides. There are issues to work out per sources (trade kicker possibilities, player option for a fifth year, etc.) that come as no surprise at this point. However, it will be interesting to see just what side gives in on their preferred terms for a deal. -via Booth Newspapers / July 20, 2023