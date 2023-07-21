Edmond Sumner drawing interest from Hornets, Bucks, Raptors, Heat, Suns

Former Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner has drawn exploratory interest from the Hornets, Bucks, Raptors, Heat, and Suns since becoming a free agent, league sources told HoopsHype.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on trade talks surrounding James Harden and how they could affect Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker, notes on the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks, plus free agency updates on Rudy Gay, Edmond Sumner, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:32 AM
Reporting on trade talks surrounding James Harden and how they could affect Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker, notes on the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks, plus free agency updates on Rudy Gay, Edmond Sumner, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:32 AM
More on this storyline
Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets are expected to release Edmond Sumner, league sources told @hoopshype . Sumner was a spark plug off the bench averaging 7.1 points in 13.9 minutes last season. The 27-year-old guard is expected to have several potential suitors. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 15, 2023
Michael Scotto: The Brooklyn Nets and guard Edmond Sumner have agreed to push back his $2.24 million guaranteed salary date for the 2023-24 season, league sources told @hoopshype. Sumner was a spark plug for the Nets off the bench averaging 7.1 points in just 13.9 minutes per game. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / July 6, 2023
