Heat frustrated with Blazers about Damian Lillard trade discussions

Dru: “Miami’s frustrated w/ how things are moving slowly. Portland’s telling them bring us your best offer. MIA would like to know what Portland wants & MIA isn’t getting that answer. Heat feel like things could be moving quicker if Portland said exactly what they want” @ChrisBHaynes
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Executive privilege: Andy Elisburg moves up on Heat hierarchy amid the Summer of Lillard. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/21/exe… “First and foremost, as I’ve always said of the CBA, you have to understand two plus two equals five. As long as you understand that, everything becomes simple.” – 12:11 PM
ASK IRA: Is Heat Lillard trade talk all about calling a Blazers bluff? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/21/ask… – 11:53 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA Summer Trade Watch alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT — focused on three All-Stars — is out NOW. We discuss the where-we-are latest on:
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Pascal Siakam
FULL EPISODE HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:25 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Reports Miami frustrated with pace of Damian Lillard trade talks
nbcsports.com/nba/news/repor… – 10:43 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA leaders in average points generated per game (PPG + points created off assists) last season:
1. Luka Doncic = 53.9
T2. Damian Lillard = 51.1
T2. Trae Young = 51.1
4. Nikola Jokic = 49.0
5. James Harden = 48.6
6. Tyrese Haliburton = 48.1
T7. LeBron James = 46.5
T7. Ja Morant… pic.twitter.com/CZliYgnJ0P – 9:40 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Heat Lillard trade talk all about calling a Blazers bluff? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/21/ask… Plus: Where’s Winslow? An equitable CBA? – 8:16 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
As Lillard uncertainty looms over roster, Heat encouraged by Jaquez and Jovic’s summer moments miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, details on Heat’s promotion of Andy Elisburg – 7:16 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New column on why it might be time for Damian Lillard to start playing dirty.
allucanheat.com/2023/07/20/mia… – 9:40 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s Heat Check podcast with @DBWilson2 and me: The latest on the Damian Lillard situation and Heat summer league takeaways miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:26 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Draymond Green’s Comments
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
🏀News & Notes
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/Ug1ufVcdQ3 – 7:02 AM
Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard
Shoutout to everyone that’s tapped in with the The Way It Goes visual!
🎥 youtu.be/CS_8BGTA8hM
@FrontPageMusic @EMPIRE #DameDOLLA pic.twitter.com/UuhFdFZ6VL – 9:27 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard still a Blazer, summer league review and Oregon and Oregon State football around the corner: Sports by Northwest podcast with @BrennaGreene_
oregonlive.com/blazers/2023/0… – 8:33 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Narrated (this time, with audio actually included!): Dame Time and Woj vs. Le Batard houseofstrauss.com/p/narrated-dam… – 5:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Damian Lillard on the mind but mostly left unspoken in Heat conversations. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/19/dam… Udonis Haslem, Haywood Highsmith among those on hand at Rolling Loud basketball clinic for Miami Gardens youth. – 5:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith and Udonis Haslem on the offseason, Damian Lillard noise and other Heat stuff miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Highsmith and Haslem made an appearance this morning at Hard Rock Stadium, as the Heat partnered with Rolling Loud to host a basketball clinic – 5:05 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NARRATED ($) The Lillard reporting war houseofstrauss.com/p/narrated-dam… – 3:33 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Lillard to the Heat seems like it’ll happen soon but could the Pels swoop in?
🏀 If not what about being the 3rd team in a trade
🏀 What are Sovereign Wealth Funds?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/SDupKSEMhP – 3:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Damian Lillard on the mind but mostly left unspoken in Heat conversations. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/19/dam… – 3:04 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
In Todaaaaaaaaay’s show, how LeBron James patient, public approach to winning the Taco Tuesday legal fight is a blueprint for Damian Lillard and the Portl…. *perishes* – 2:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Haywood Highsmith and Udonis Haslem on the offseason, Damian Lillard noise and other Heat stuff miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Highsmith and Haslem made an appearance this morning at Hard Rock Stadium, as the Heat partnered with Rolling Loud to host a basketball clinic – 1:26 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Lillard to the Heat seems like it’ll happen soon but could the Pels swoop in?
🏀 If not what about being the 3rd team in a trade
🏀 What are Sovereign Wealth Funds?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/2XwyNd0Uqu – 12:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Damian Lillard on the mind but mostly left unspoken in Heat conversations. sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/19/dam… Wednesday it meant Haywood Highsmith and Udonis Haslem having to face the music ahead of Rolling Loud. – 12:24 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Lillard to the Heat seems like it’ll happen soon but could the Pels swoop in?
🏀 If not what about being the 3rd team in a trade
🏀 What are Sovereign Wealth Funds?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/VlFj15VLhJ – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Lillard to the Heat seems like it’ll happen soon but could the Pels swoop in?
🏀 If not what about being the 3rd team in a trade
🏀 What are Sovereign Wealth Funds?
🎧 link.chtbl.com/LOPelicans
Watch on YouTube!
📷bit.ly/LOPYouTube pic.twitter.com/j81jsbpjKz – 9:24 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine is live!
🏀Daryl Morey’s Comments
🏀Latest on Damian Lillard
🏀@Dekker at 9:00am
🏀@Cooper_Flagg at 9:30am
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive pic.twitter.com/dVezpW0rkW – 7:04 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If you’re Joe Cronin, why not make [the Heat] sweat until at least February?”
🏀 @termineradio doesn’t see any reason the Blazers should rush to move Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/vG6WD1wpBn – 9:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: How will the Heat fill the back end of its roster amid the Damian Lillard waiting game? And what it all means for players like Jamal Cain, Drew Peterson and others miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“If you’re Joe Cronin, why not make [the Heat] sweat until at least February?”
🏀 @termineradio doesn’t see any reason the Blazers should rush to move Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/u3Qy5926FC – 7:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Are we gonna sit here and doubt Jimmy Butler? … Lillard or no Lillard, do not count this team out.”
—@ZachLowe_NBA on the Heat’s ceiling this upcoming season 👀 📈 pic.twitter.com/YX2LE6PzzZ – 4:08 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Damian Lillard was clear from the very beginning. He wants to be trade to the Miami Heat. The Blazers wait for the best trade package by the Heat. And that day looks so close. #HeatCulture #RipCity #NBA
Story on @SportalgrG.
sportal.gr/basket/nba/202… – 3:52 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
New: 5 non-Damian Lillard questions the Miami Heat still have to answer allucanheat.com/2023/07/18/non… – 1:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
How will the Heat fill the back end of its roster amid the Damian Lillard waiting game? And what it all means for players like Jamal Cain, Drew Peterson and others miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:30 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On Monday’s show @coachthorpe tells @jshector what you can’t learn from summer league and more intel on the Dame, Harden, Siakam holding pattern.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: youtu.be/2jS2jjEi5Hw – 1:19 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
NEW POST ($): Dame Time and Woj vs. Le Batard. Sorting out just what the hell is real through the agenda fog houseofstrauss.com/p/dame-time-an… – 12:48 PM
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
It’s irrelevant what most other NBA teams can theoretically offer because Dame isn’t leaving to play for another average, non-contending team. For that he’d just stay in Portland. – 11:57 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
At what point do we stop doing updates that are “there’s nothing to update” with Lillard and Harden? – 11:50 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
ICYMI: Portland’s Scoot Henderson took 4 minutes in Summer League to show why the Blazers took him third in the draft-which will likely lead to a Damian Lillard trade. But the rookie will be coached up by a staff full of ex-point guards. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3K1LMvz – 10:00 AM
Dru: “Miami doesn’t have all the assets Blazers want in return for Dame. So Heat want to know what do we have to get out there. What teams do we have to get involved to make this work & so far the communication is just not there. That’s making this frustrating for Miami” @ChrisBHaynes -via Twitter / July 21, 2023
Dru: “Both teams are heading on vacation. Especially the key people in the front office who play a larger responsibility in trying to make a deal happen… Dame’s agent Aaron Goodwin was hoping Miami & Portland would meet in Vegas during Summer League. That did not happen” @ChrisBHaynes -via Twitter / July 21, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Right now, it just seems like this is gonna take a while. Someone even told me which I thought was interesting, and I don’t know if I buy it 100%, but someone told me that has some knowledge of kind of what’s going on, they’re not even convinced Portland wants to trade Damian Lillard at this point, like it almost feels like they’re trying to find a way to like, maybe change his mind or it just takes a while and delay this and see if Damian’s like ‘Well, I’ll be part of this’. So a lot of weird things going on. You know, I think at the end of the day, he will end up getting dealt but yeah, I just want to put that out there: Some people think that maybe Portland is trying to make this like ‘salvage this’ and not have to trade him. -via Apple Podcasts / July 21, 2023