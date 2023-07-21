Javon Freeman-Liberty signs two-way deal with Raptors

Free agent G Javon Freeman-Liberty has agreed on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, his agents Luke and Keith Glass tell ESPN. Liberty-Freeman averaged 21 points for the Bulls in the Vegas Summer League.
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Free agent G Javon Freeman-Liberty has agreed on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, his agents Luke and Keith Glass tell ESPN. Liberty-Freeman averaged 21 points for the Bulls in the Vegas Summer League. – 9:20 PM
Free agent G Javon Freeman-Liberty has agreed on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors, his agents Luke and Keith Glass tell ESPN. Liberty-Freeman averaged 21 points for the Bulls in the Vegas Summer League. – 9:20 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls Summer League standout Javon Freeman-Liberty received a perfect grade for his performance in Summer League. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/chi… – 10:00 PM
Chicago Bulls Summer League standout Javon Freeman-Liberty received a perfect grade for his performance in Summer League. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/chi… – 10:00 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls Summer League standout Javon Freeman-Liberty received a perfect grade for his performance in Summer League. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/chi… – 1:10 PM
Chicago Bulls Summer League standout Javon Freeman-Liberty received a perfect grade for his performance in Summer League. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/20/chi… – 1:10 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls Summer League standout Javon Freeman-Liberty was named to the All-Summer League Second Team. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/18/chi… – 4:00 AM
Chicago Bulls Summer League standout Javon Freeman-Liberty was named to the All-Summer League Second Team. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/18/chi… – 4:00 AM
More on this storyline
Esfandiar Baraheni: NBA All-Summer League teams: 1st team: Keyonte George Sam Merrill Orlando Robinson Hunter Tyson Cam Whitmore 2nd team: Max Christie (tie) Javon Freeman-Liberty Xavier Moon (tie) Emoni Bates Jabari Smith Jr. Jalen Wilson Summer League MVP: Cam Whitmore -via Twitter / July 17, 2023