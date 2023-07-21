Joel Embiid cracking the door open to the possibility of leaving Philadelphia?

FOX Sports Radio: Was Joel Embiid really just “trolling” about winning a title elsewhere or is there more to his comments? @ChrisBHaynes and @TheSteinLine discuss on the latest #thisleague UNCUT podcast. Chris Haynes: “In the trolling, I do believe there’s some light that’s being shed a little bit, like he’s finally like kinda cracking the door open to the possibility of leaving, which would only add probably a little bit more urgency to the front office, to make sure they’re on their toes, making sure they’re doing everything that they can to keep up a winning roster around him.”
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Evan Fournier, Spurs, Knicks stance on including draft compensation in Fournier deal, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley & more in this week’s Mailbags:
1. sny.tv/articles/knick…
2. sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:32 AM
We talked Evan Fournier, Spurs, Knicks stance on including draft compensation in Fournier deal, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley & more in this week’s Mailbags:
1. sny.tv/articles/knick…
2. sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:32 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Evan Fournier, Knicks stance on draft compensation in a Fournier deal, Spurs, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley, title droughts & more in this week’s Mailbags:
sny.tv/articles/knick…
sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:26 AM
We talked Evan Fournier, Knicks stance on draft compensation in a Fournier deal, Spurs, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley, title droughts & more in this week’s Mailbags:
sny.tv/articles/knick…
sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:26 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on trade talks surrounding James Harden and how they could affect Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker, notes on the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks, plus free agency updates on Rudy Gay, Edmond Sumner, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:32 AM
Reporting on trade talks surrounding James Harden and how they could affect Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker, notes on the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks, plus free agency updates on Rudy Gay, Edmond Sumner, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:32 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
New episode of The Feed To Embiid out this morning.
@MarkHenryJr_ and I go back and forth about:
– Joel Embiid’s comments to Maverick Carter
– the latest on James Harden
– Daryl Morey: good or bad
– free agency
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/austin-krell/m…
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:05 AM
New episode of The Feed To Embiid out this morning.
@MarkHenryJr_ and I go back and forth about:
– Joel Embiid’s comments to Maverick Carter
– the latest on James Harden
– Daryl Morey: good or bad
– free agency
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/austin-krell/m…
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:05 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Joel Embiid-76ers situation worth monitoring by the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/20/ask… – 5:22 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is the Joel Embiid-76ers situation worth monitoring by the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/20/ask… – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: Is the Joel Embiid-76ers situation worth monitoring by the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/20/ask… – 11:43 AM
ASK IRA: Is the Joel Embiid-76ers situation worth monitoring by the Heat? sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/20/ask… – 11:43 AM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Joel Embiid said things & the whole basketball world took out crystal balls.
So, how do the Knicks fit into this?
Story on New York’s pursuit of not just a star but the right star — and Embiid, if he were ever available, would fit that description: theathletic.com/4705714/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/WHdKT7EclC – 9:55 AM
Joel Embiid said things & the whole basketball world took out crystal balls.
So, how do the Knicks fit into this?
Story on New York’s pursuit of not just a star but the right star — and Embiid, if he were ever available, would fit that description: theathletic.com/4705714/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/WHdKT7EclC – 9:55 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Answered a few mailbag questions about NYK, Joel Embiid, backup PF. On Embiid front, Embiid-to-NY speculation is a waste of time at this point. Embiid, Morey have talked since his quotes went viral; one theme of conversation: Embiid wants to win in Philly: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 9:20 AM
Answered a few mailbag questions about NYK, Joel Embiid, backup PF. On Embiid front, Embiid-to-NY speculation is a waste of time at this point. Embiid, Morey have talked since his quotes went viral; one theme of conversation: Embiid wants to win in Philly: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 9:20 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is the Joel Embiid-76ers situation worth monitoring by the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/20/ask… Plus: Have Heat already upgraded? More time coming for Highsmith? – 8:07 AM
Is the Joel Embiid-76ers situation worth monitoring by the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/07/20/ask… Plus: Have Heat already upgraded? More time coming for Highsmith? – 8:07 AM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Could Celtics Trade for Joel Embiid? + Still No Supermax for Jaylen Brown | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:15 PM
Could Celtics Trade for Joel Embiid? + Still No Supermax for Jaylen Brown | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:15 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
MVP Joel Embiid, Sixers president Daryl Morey touched base after Embiid’s “in Philly or anywhere else” comments to Maverick Carter went viral. One theme of that conversation? Embiid wants to win in Philly & stay in Philly, per people familiar w/the matter: pic.twitter.com/ONT7Fnrqdl – 4:31 PM
MVP Joel Embiid, Sixers president Daryl Morey touched base after Embiid’s “in Philly or anywhere else” comments to Maverick Carter went viral. One theme of that conversation? Embiid wants to win in Philly & stay in Philly, per people familiar w/the matter: pic.twitter.com/ONT7Fnrqdl – 4:31 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Answered a few mailbag questions about NYK, Joel Embiid, backup PF. On Embiid front, speculation about Embiid-to-NY is a waste of time at this point. Embiid, Sixers have talked since viral quotes; both sides envision Derek Jeter-like run for Embiid in PHI: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 3:12 PM
Answered a few mailbag questions about NYK, Joel Embiid, backup PF. On Embiid front, speculation about Embiid-to-NY is a waste of time at this point. Embiid, Sixers have talked since viral quotes; both sides envision Derek Jeter-like run for Embiid in PHI: sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 3:12 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Here’s the @YahooSports latest additional context to James Harden’s ongoing trade saga in Philadelphia, thanks to those viral comments from Joel Embiid: sports.yahoo.com/76ers-in-preca… – 1:47 PM
Here’s the @YahooSports latest additional context to James Harden’s ongoing trade saga in Philadelphia, thanks to those viral comments from Joel Embiid: sports.yahoo.com/76ers-in-preca… – 1:47 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Wrote about Embiid’s comment and how the potentiality of a superstar leaving is already baked into the heartbreak of loss.
This — the idea that the team might lose its centerpiece in the near future — is part of why playoff failures hurt so bad. ziller.substack.com/p/joel-embiid-… pic.twitter.com/8mVsAFyG2K – 9:19 AM
Wrote about Embiid’s comment and how the potentiality of a superstar leaving is already baked into the heartbreak of loss.
This — the idea that the team might lose its centerpiece in the near future — is part of why playoff failures hurt so bad. ziller.substack.com/p/joel-embiid-… pic.twitter.com/8mVsAFyG2K – 9:19 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
“Solo quiero ganar un campeonato. Lo que requiera. No se dónde será. Sea en Philly o en otro lugar”
-Joel Embiid a Maverick Carter en un panel del festival de cine de UNINTERRUPTED.
Cuando se entere su ex-agente Leon Rose (hoy Presidente de @NYKnicks)…. pic.twitter.com/wn9XmQzbZY – 6:35 PM
“Solo quiero ganar un campeonato. Lo que requiera. No se dónde será. Sea en Philly o en otro lugar”
-Joel Embiid a Maverick Carter en un panel del festival de cine de UNINTERRUPTED.
Cuando se entere su ex-agente Leon Rose (hoy Presidente de @NYKnicks)…. pic.twitter.com/wn9XmQzbZY – 6:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2023 Nets: Kyrie Irving x Kevin Durant 🔀 76ers: James Harden x Joel Embiid – 5:47 PM
2023 Nets: Kyrie Irving x Kevin Durant 🔀 76ers: James Harden x Joel Embiid – 5:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New Orange and Blue Bloods is live
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss:
* Embiid
* Fournier
* Vegas
* Dray and Trae
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 4:09 PM
New Orange and Blue Bloods is live
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss:
* Embiid
* Fournier
* Vegas
* Dray and Trae
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 4:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How will Joel Embiid take that next step to improve in the postseason? What will the Sixers do with James Harden?
📼: youtu.be/XP4zqjSJu4k pic.twitter.com/KM6LJoKVRb – 3:19 PM
How will Joel Embiid take that next step to improve in the postseason? What will the Sixers do with James Harden?
📼: youtu.be/XP4zqjSJu4k pic.twitter.com/KM6LJoKVRb – 3:19 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Will Joel Embiid and James Harden stay together in Philadelphia? 🤔
76ers President Daryl Morey commented on the matter:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:15 PM
Will Joel Embiid and James Harden stay together in Philadelphia? 🤔
76ers President Daryl Morey commented on the matter:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“We need to make sure Joel Embiid, one of the best players on earth, has a top running mate,” Morey said. – 12:41 PM
“We need to make sure Joel Embiid, one of the best players on earth, has a top running mate,” Morey said. – 12:41 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pacers’ Mylers Turner explains the difference between guarding Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid
nbcsports.com/nba/news/pacer… – 12:32 PM
Pacers’ Mylers Turner explains the difference between guarding Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid
nbcsports.com/nba/news/pacer… – 12:32 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch out now with @ChrisVernonShow recapping NBA summer league, the slow news day Joel Embiid story, whether any other teams should pursue James Harden, and more.
Subscribe wherever you get your pods. We’re still recording every week this summer. open.spotify.com/episode/5UeBQ1… – 12:25 PM
New Mismatch out now with @ChrisVernonShow recapping NBA summer league, the slow news day Joel Embiid story, whether any other teams should pursue James Harden, and more.
Subscribe wherever you get your pods. We’re still recording every week this summer. open.spotify.com/episode/5UeBQ1… – 12:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“He wants to win it here. He wants to win it for Philly,” Morey on Joel Embiid. – 12:04 PM
“He wants to win it here. He wants to win it for Philly,” Morey on Joel Embiid. – 12:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“We need to make sure Joel Embiid, one of the best players on earth, has a tough running mate,” Morey said. – 11:56 AM
“We need to make sure Joel Embiid, one of the best players on earth, has a tough running mate,” Morey said. – 11:56 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Joel Embiid made interesting comments the other day about wanting a chance to win a championship
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine reacted to them on The Starting Lineup!
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LRyqNXQhsM – 11:52 AM
Joel Embiid made interesting comments the other day about wanting a chance to win a championship
@TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine reacted to them on The Starting Lineup!
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/LRyqNXQhsM – 11:52 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
☕️Morning Brew☕️
Is Joel Embiid Flirting?
(While Evan Fournier is Venting)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/is-joel-embi… – 10:45 AM
☕️Morning Brew☕️
Is Joel Embiid Flirting?
(While Evan Fournier is Venting)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/is-joel-embi… – 10:45 AM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “I didn’t realize he stepped that big ass foot on my head. Luckily, he didn’t land his weight on it… That flopping rule, who knows what happens.” Grant Williams on Joel Embiid falling on him during the playoffs. (via Run Your Race, @TidalLeague) pic.twitter.com/LRYKSsnvaQ -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 21, 2023
Embiid has told people close to him for years that he values the idea of a one-team legacy. There is a long way to go between vague comments about the mystical land of “anywhere else” and an official trade request. But this is, however, why the Knicks have monitored the situation with Embiid in Philadelphia. New York has played a balancing act ever since Leon Rose took over the front office in 2020. It has been built with the idea of trading for, not signing, a star, but it also hasn’t been trigger-happy. The Knicks went aggressively after Mitchell last summer, but clearly, they had a ceiling on what they were willing to offer. If they didn’t, Mitchell would be in his home state right now, not Ohio. -via The Athletic / July 20, 2023
Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, one who is never known to mince words, called out Embiid on his podcast “Gil’s Arena”: The problem with him is going to always be he does enough individually for us not to look at him…32, that (expletive) sounds cool. I mean, it’s amazing. Now if I said all right, how about this? Let me take Greek’s (Giannis Antetokounmpo) energy, give it to Embiid. What the (expletive) does he average? Oh, 40. Then what the (expletive) are you happy with? 32. Do more. Why the (expletive) are you happy with 32? If I give him someone else’s energy, that he doesn’t have and say, alright, what would he be? Oh! The (expletive) would average 40 and this! That’s what I’m saying. He needs the average to get this team to another level. Like when he—and this is the problem. When he was disrespected about the (Nikola) Jokic and he gave the man 50. That’s what it took for you to just say ‘Alright, I’m about to be done’. Why the (expletive) you not doing that every (expletive) game. If you’re talking about winning a championship, that’s what you’re going to have to do Superman…For me, and looking at the teams he had with his talent, unstoppable. Yes, it’s him. If we put Shaq (O’Neal) on any of those teams? -via Sixers Wire / July 20, 2023