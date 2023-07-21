Kemba Walker to Europe

After finalizing a contract extension with Donatas Motiejunas, Monaco has announced the signing of the 12-year NBA veteran, Kemba Walker, for the upcoming season. This is a significant move for the French champions, who have already secured the signings of Terry Tarpey, Petr Cornelie, and Mam Jaiteh this summer.
Source: EuroHoops.net
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Oleksiy Yefimov spoke about the expectations accompanying Kemba Walker’s arrival & revealed when the ex-NBA guard got his first taste of Monaco.
Oleksiy Yefimov spoke about the expectations accompanying Kemba Walker’s arrival & revealed when the ex-NBA guard got his first taste of Monaco.
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“I love basketball. I’m not ready to stop playing yet. Wherever the wind takes me.”
When I caught up with Kemba Walker earlier this year, he was adamant his playing career wasn’t over. Now he’ll be suiting up for Monaco next season.
“I love basketball. I’m not ready to stop playing yet. Wherever the wind takes me.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Chima Moneke reacts to Kemba Walker’s move to Monaco 👀😅
Chima Moneke reacts to Kemba Walker’s move to Monaco 👀😅
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kemba Walker’s signing might raise questions about the crowded backcourt in AS Monaco.
Kemba Walker’s signing might raise questions about the crowded backcourt in AS Monaco.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Monaco’s backcourt is gearing up to bring MADNESS to the court in the upcoming season 🥵
🇺🇸 Mike James
🇺🇸 Jordan Loyd
🇺🇸 Kemba Walker
Monaco’s backcourt is gearing up to bring MADNESS to the court in the upcoming season 🥵
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Splashy move in @EuroLeague free agency: Former NBA All-Star guard @KembaWalker signs with @ASMonaco_Basket
Splashy move in @EuroLeague free agency: Former NBA All-Star guard @KembaWalker signs with @ASMonaco_Basket
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Four-time NBA all-star Kemba Walker will be continuing his career in Europe with AS Monaco in the French League.
Four-time NBA all-star Kemba Walker will be continuing his career in Europe with AS Monaco in the French League.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kemba Walker is headed to the French Riviera to suit up for EuroLeague’s AS Monaco Basket
Via @TheCelticsWire:
Kemba Walker is headed to the French Riviera to suit up for EuroLeague’s AS Monaco Basket
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker, four-time All Star out of NYC’s Rice HS, has agreed to a deal with European club AS Monaco, the team says. pic.twitter.com/AIATfWCRTi – 9:06 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
🚨👀 AS Monaco officially signs Kemba Walker ‼sportando.basketball/en/as-monaco-o… – 8:59 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Monaco’s potential starting five for the upcoming season:
PG: Kemba Walker
SG: Mike James
SF: Jordan Loyd
PF: John Brown
Monaco’s potential starting five for the upcoming season:
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Monaco’s 2023-24 backcourt is unreal:
Kemba Walker
Mike James
Elie Okobo
Monaco’s 2023-24 backcourt is unreal:
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Best backcourt in Europe without a doubt:
Mike James
Kemba Walker
Best backcourt in Europe without a doubt:
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The biggest move of the last decade in Europe. Kemba Walker a 4-time NBA All-Star, after 12-year experience in the NBA will take his talent to Monaco. Huge addition for Roca Team, statement move. #Monaco #Euroleague pic.twitter.com/9m8Y6r4pHw – 8:49 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
OFFICIAL: Kemba Walker signs a deal with Monaco. pic.twitter.com/6J11qGI8Kr – 8:49 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kemba Walker moves to Europe and signs with Monaco #Euroleague
Kemba Walker moves to Europe and signs with Monaco #Euroleague
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Official: Kemba Walker joins Monaco. pic.twitter.com/OMlUEiBOQI – 8:46 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
OFFICIAL: 12-year NBA veteran and 4-time All-Star Kemba Walker signed with AS Monaco. – 8:45 AM
AS Monaco Basket 🇲🇨: ᴋᴇᴍʙᴀ ᴡᴀʟᴋᴇʀ ᴇsᴛ ᴍᴏɴéɢᴀsǫᴜᴇ 🔴⚪️ ✍️ L’AS Monaco est heureuse d’annoncer la signature pour la saison à venir du meneur américain 🇺🇸 4️⃣ fois All-Star 🌟 le meilleur marqueur de l’histoire des Charlotte Hornets (12 009 points) a disputé 750 matchs en NBA 🔛 🚀 Scoreur d’exception, il apportera son expérience et sa maestria à la mène en Principauté 🇲🇨 -via Twitter / July 21, 2023
NBC Sports Boston: A reunion. Jayson Tatum shares a moment with former teammate Kemba Walker @jaytatum0 -via Twitter / April 27, 2023
A. Sherrod Blakely: I just ran into Kemba Walker, one of the all-time great guys in the NBA. He said he’s working out in town and came out to “see his guys.” He’s keeping himself in shape, ready for the next opportunity to come his way. -via Twitter @ASherrodblakely / April 23, 2023