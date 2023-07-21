Lakers and Bulls had interest in Nerlens Noel

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Hopped on with @momoragan to talk about the Kings adding Nerlens Noel:
youtu.be/GfMizE35xpk pic.twitter.com/HHcCflPwko – 12:01 AM
Hopped on with @momoragan to talk about the Kings adding Nerlens Noel:
youtu.be/GfMizE35xpk pic.twitter.com/HHcCflPwko – 12:01 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Source: Kings add another center option in veteran Nerlens Noel kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/source-kings… pic.twitter.com/gSIGIoAgYE – 6:57 PM
Source: Kings add another center option in veteran Nerlens Noel kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/source-kings… pic.twitter.com/gSIGIoAgYE – 6:57 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings sign Nerlens Noel!
🏀Monte McNair having a near-perfect offseason.
🏀What to do with final roster spot?
💻youtu.be/aW4U6F1D1f4
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/Pt9MZAJ4Iq – 6:00 PM
👑NEW LOCKED ON KINGS POD👑
🏀Kings sign Nerlens Noel!
🏀Monte McNair having a near-perfect offseason.
🏀What to do with final roster spot?
💻youtu.be/aW4U6F1D1f4
🎙️bit.ly/LOKPODS pic.twitter.com/Pt9MZAJ4Iq – 6:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nerlens Noel to sign with Kings sportando.basketball/en/nerlens-noe… – 4:51 PM
Nerlens Noel to sign with Kings sportando.basketball/en/nerlens-noe… – 4:51 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Our instant reaction to the Kings adding Nerlens Noel:
youtube.com/watch?v=GfMizE… pic.twitter.com/mbp8hVBtWA – 4:28 PM
Our instant reaction to the Kings adding Nerlens Noel:
youtube.com/watch?v=GfMizE… pic.twitter.com/mbp8hVBtWA – 4:28 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
A new adventure for Nerlens Noel after playing for Detroit and Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season 🔜
The No.6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is heading to Sacramento:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:28 PM
A new adventure for Nerlens Noel after playing for Detroit and Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season 🔜
The No.6 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft is heading to Sacramento:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 3:28 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Source: Sacramento Kings sign veteran free agent center Nerlens Noel. Here’s how he fits sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:26 PM
Source: Sacramento Kings sign veteran free agent center Nerlens Noel. Here’s how he fits sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:26 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings find a rim protector in Nerlens Noel, agreeing to a deal with Sacramento, league sources confirm. The 29-year-old appeared in 17 games last season in Detroit and Brooklyn. @wojespn first to report. – 2:49 PM
Kings find a rim protector in Nerlens Noel, agreeing to a deal with Sacramento, league sources confirm. The 29-year-old appeared in 17 games last season in Detroit and Brooklyn. @wojespn first to report. – 2:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
League source confirms that free agent center Nerlens Noel is joining the Kings on a one year deal. @wojespn first – 2:49 PM
League source confirms that free agent center Nerlens Noel is joining the Kings on a one year deal. @wojespn first – 2:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
League source confirms the Sacramento Kings are signing free agent center Nerlens Noel. – 2:49 PM
League source confirms the Sacramento Kings are signing free agent center Nerlens Noel. – 2:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings find a rim protector in Nerlens Noel, agreeing to a deal with Sacramento, league sources confirm. The 29-year-old appeared in 17 games last season in Detroit and Brooklyn. @wojespn first to report. – 2:49 PM
Kings find a rim protector in Nerlens Noel, agreeing to a deal with Sacramento, league sources confirm. The 29-year-old appeared in 17 games last season in Detroit and Brooklyn. @wojespn first to report. – 2:49 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent C Nerlens Noel has agreed on a one-year, $3.1M deal with the Sacramento Kings, his agent @GeorgeLangberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Noel gives the Kings a defensive presence in the frontline rotation. -via Twitter @wojespn / July 18, 2023