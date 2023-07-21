LeBron James will be in attendance for Lionel Messi MLS debut

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James is expected to attend Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on Friday, a source told ESPN.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron James here. Jared Dudley here. Kim Kardashian here. Just another soccer game. – 7:49 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James is expected to attend Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on Friday, a source told ESPN. – 5:34 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Players with four straight top-three MVP finishes ever:
Bill Russell (58-65)
Oscar Robertson (62-66)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70-74)
Larry Bird (81-88)
Magic Johnson (83-91)
Michael Jordan (87-93)
Tim Duncan (01-04)
Kobe Bryant (07-10)
LeBron James (09-16)
James Harden (17-20) pic.twitter.com/jSQtgM6xsI – 10:54 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA leaders in average points generated per game (PPG + points created off assists) last season:
1. Luka Doncic = 53.9
T2. Damian Lillard = 51.1
T2. Trae Young = 51.1
4. Nikola Jokic = 49.0
5. James Harden = 48.6
6. Tyrese Haliburton = 48.1
T7. LeBron James = 46.5
T7. Ja Morant… pic.twitter.com/CZliYgnJ0P – 9:40 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MONEY PER GAME AS A LAKER
Kobe Bryant: $209,602
LeBron James: $616,716
LUOL DENG: $1,132,352
All-time rankings here:
hoopshype.com/lists/highest-… – 8:54 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
In Episode 4 of “A King’s Reign,” our series on LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, I chat w/Erik Spoelstra: his first impressions of LBJ, the return to Cleveland, the Finals loss to Dallas, LeBron’s Game 6 in Boston, the back-to-back titles & more. Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 12:00 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most 40-point games in the NBA Finals:
10 — Jerry West
8 — LeBron James
6 — Michael Jordan
5 — Shaquille O’Neal
Nobody else has more than 5. pic.twitter.com/4BrYRhnwV2 – 11:13 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏈 Northwestern Update
🏒 ‘Black Ice’ Executive Produced By LeBron James
⚽ Megan Rapinoe’s Final World Cup
⚖ How HBCU’s Are Impacted By Recent Rulings
Listen Here: siriusxm.us/forwardprogress pic.twitter.com/ti4PZeHibC – 10:42 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
In Episode 4 of “A King’s Reign,” our series on LeBron James’ 20 NBA seasons, I chat w/Erik Spoelstra: his first impressions of LBJ, the return to Cleveland, the Finals loss to Dallas, LeBron’s Game 6 in Boston, the back-to-back titles & more. Listen in!:
theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 8:00 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Game One of the 2023 @BSNPR Finals had @KingJames in attendance in Bayamon. There is a Jordan Brand meet-and-greet going on in Dorado, Puerto Rico.
Game Two is tomorrow night in Carolina, PR. Be there!
Video: @bsnpr
pic.twitter.com/YeSPzhZCYB – 6:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who’s the toughest player to guard? 🤔
“Kobe was gonna do what Kobe does. … That to me, wasn’t the hardest person to guard, it was still LeBron James.” —@Rjeff24 pic.twitter.com/SEX8dFhPzt – 3:52 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
In Todaaaaaaaaay’s show, how LeBron James patient, public approach to winning the Taco Tuesday legal fight is a blueprint for Damian Lillard and the Portl…. *perishes* – 2:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 6 all-time:
Hakeem
Steph
LeBron
Harden
Mutombo
Nowitzki
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/wnqBVt9he3 – 1:47 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Episode 3 of “A King’s Reign,” our podcast on LeBron James’ 20 years in the NBA, focuses in on his arrival in Miami in 2010, with Dan LeBatard, then segways to the Mavericks’ upset of the Heat in the 2011 Finals w/ @tim_cato & @DaveDuFourNBA. Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 12:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Wednesday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Will the Lakers ink Anthony Davis to an extension this offseason, and is committing to AD past LeBron a good plan? Plus, Lakers-Nuggets feels like a feud and we’re here for it! @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/wil… – 11:37 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
As a guest of @VaquerosBSN’s team owner Yadier Molina, @KingJames checks out the @BSNPR finals between Bayamón and @BSNCarolina.
Why buy a Las Vegas NBA expansion team when you can own a BSN team?
Video: @bsnpr
pic.twitter.com/46dBGYptwC – 2:25 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
LeBron out and about in Puerto Rico watching a BSN Finals game 🇵🇷
(via @bsnpr)
pic.twitter.com/Epa5vhYiIx – 9:47 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
The Lakers retired Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 because he had two 10-year hall-of-fame careers and won multiple titles in each number. LeBron wore No. 6 for two years in L.A. and went 76-88 as a Laker in the regular season wearing 6. LeBron’s No. 23 will be retired, not No. 6. – 8:35 PM
Clutch Points: LeBron arrives for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut 🔥 (via @M30Xtra) pic.twitter.com/15Jfprk4pm -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / July 21, 2023
Tim Grover recently made an appearance at a convention where he was asked to weigh in on the famous debate. The 58-year-old was asked to choose between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The renowned personality began his argument with an interesting take. Grover highlighted the fact that only four times in NBA history had a player won the scoring title and MVP, was the 1st Team All-Defense, led the Playoff in scoring, and won the Finals MVP in a single season. Only one player achieved such a terrific feat – Michael Jordan. Take a look at u/Barbell_Flyes’ Reddit post. “This thing has only happened four times in the history of the NBA. Four times where one player has won the scoring title won the regular season MVP, was 1st Team Defensive Player, led the playoffs in scoring, and won the MVP in the Finals. All five things, it’s only happened four times in the NBA. You know who the four players to do it were? Jordan, Jordan, Jordan, Jordan.” -via The Sports Rush / July 21, 2023
LeBron James, forward, Los Angeles Lakers (five-time All-Defensive First Team, All-Defensive Second Team, four-time NBA champion) on Jabari Smith: Work. Work. That’s all there is, man. There’s no substitution for work, man. He has a bright future. -via The Athletic / July 20, 2023