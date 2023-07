LeBron James will be in attendance for Lionel Messi MLS debut

Tim Grover recently made an appearance at a convention where he was asked to weigh in on the famous debate. The 58-year-old was asked to choose between Michael Jordan and LeBron James. The renowned personality began his argument with an interesting take. Grover highlighted the fact that only four times in NBA history had a player won the scoring title and MVP, was the 1st Team All-Defense, led the Playoff in scoring, and won the Finals MVP in a single season. Only one player achieved such a terrific feat – Michael Jordan. Take a look at u/Barbell_Flyes’ Reddit post. “This thing has only happened four times in the history of the NBA. Four times where one player has won the scoring title won the regular season MVP, was 1st Team Defensive Player, led the playoffs in scoring, and won the MVP in the Finals. All five things, it’s only happened four times in the NBA. You know who the four players to do it were? Jordan, Jordan, Jordan, Jordan.” -via The Sports Rush / July 21, 2023