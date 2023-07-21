Lester Quinones to re-sign with Warriors on two-way deal

Shams Charania: Guard Lester Quinones has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a two-way NBA deal, per sources. Quinones will enter training camp with a strong opportunity for full roster spot. He averaged 21.9 PPG, 4.4 APG and 4.1 RPG in seven Summer League games for the Warriors.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Lester Quinones biggest goal now is earning Steve Kerr’s trust …csportsbayarea-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.nbcspo… – 2:31 PM
Lester Quinones biggest goal now is earning Steve Kerr’s trust …csportsbayarea-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.nbcspo… – 2:31 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly signed Lester Quinones to a two-way contract. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/rep… – 2:25 PM
The Golden State Warriors have reportedly signed Lester Quinones to a two-way contract. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/07/21/rep… – 2:25 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors tabs Lester Quinones to two-way deal
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-ta… – 2:05 PM
Warriors tabs Lester Quinones to two-way deal
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-ta… – 2:05 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Guard Lester Quinones has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a two-way NBA deal, per sources. Quinones will enter training camp with a strong opportunity for full roster spot. He averaged 21.9 PPG, 4.4 APG and 4.1 RPG in seven Summer League games for the Warriors. – 12:59 PM
Guard Lester Quinones has agreed to return to the Golden State Warriors on a two-way NBA deal, per sources. Quinones will enter training camp with a strong opportunity for full roster spot. He averaged 21.9 PPG, 4.4 APG and 4.1 RPG in seven Summer League games for the Warriors. – 12:59 PM
More on this storyline
CJ Holmes: Can confirm Lester Quinones has agreed to a two-way contract with the Warriors entering training camp. According to a source, Quinones is accepting this deal now to give Golden State greater financial flexibility, but plans to compete for one of the final two roster spots. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / July 21, 2023
Diamante Deportivo: Uribe reports that Lester Quiñones, Justin Minaya and Chris Duarte will play with the Dominican national team in a warm-up game against the University of Memphis on August 2. -via Twitter / July 17, 2023
Jason Dumas: Warriors guard, Lester Quinones spoke about the qualifying offer the organization made him on Thursday. A lot of people within the organization are a big believer in his long-term upside and scoring/playmaking ability. pic.twitter.com/rOr12eS51F -via Twitter @JDumasReports / June 29, 2023