PJ Tucker mentioned in James Harden trade talks to Clippers

PJ Tucker, Harden’s longtime teammate with the Rockets and Sixers, has come up in trade discussions between the 76ers and Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype. The Clippers covet Tucker’s ability to guard multiple positions and defend the league’s top opposing scorers. Tucker is owed $11 million this upcoming season and has a $11.54 million player option for the 2024-25 season.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
For @YahooSports: On James Harden and the weirdest career of any NBA superstar ever. sports.yahoo.com/james-harden-a… – 11:29 AM
For @YahooSports: On James Harden and the weirdest career of any NBA superstar ever. sports.yahoo.com/james-harden-a… – 11:29 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
New podcast! NBA Summer Trade Watch alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT — focused on three All-Stars — is out NOW. We discuss the where-we-are latest on:
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Pascal Siakam
FULL EPISODE HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:25 AM
New podcast! NBA Summer Trade Watch alongside @ChrisBHaynes on #thisleague UNCUT — focused on three All-Stars — is out NOW. We discuss the where-we-are latest on:
🏀 Damian Lillard
🏀 James Harden
🏀 Pascal Siakam
FULL EPISODE HERE: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/thi… – 11:25 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Players with four straight top-three MVP finishes ever:
Bill Russell (58-65)
Oscar Robertson (62-66)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70-74)
Larry Bird (81-88)
Magic Johnson (83-91)
Michael Jordan (87-93)
Tim Duncan (01-04)
Kobe Bryant (07-10)
LeBron James (09-16)
James Harden (17-20) pic.twitter.com/jSQtgM6xsI – 10:54 AM
Players with four straight top-three MVP finishes ever:
Bill Russell (58-65)
Oscar Robertson (62-66)
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (70-74)
Larry Bird (81-88)
Magic Johnson (83-91)
Michael Jordan (87-93)
Tim Duncan (01-04)
Kobe Bryant (07-10)
LeBron James (09-16)
James Harden (17-20) pic.twitter.com/jSQtgM6xsI – 10:54 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
NBA leaders in average points generated per game (PPG + points created off assists) last season:
1. Luka Doncic = 53.9
T2. Damian Lillard = 51.1
T2. Trae Young = 51.1
4. Nikola Jokic = 49.0
5. James Harden = 48.6
6. Tyrese Haliburton = 48.1
T7. LeBron James = 46.5
T7. Ja Morant… pic.twitter.com/CZliYgnJ0P – 9:40 AM
NBA leaders in average points generated per game (PPG + points created off assists) last season:
1. Luka Doncic = 53.9
T2. Damian Lillard = 51.1
T2. Trae Young = 51.1
4. Nikola Jokic = 49.0
5. James Harden = 48.6
6. Tyrese Haliburton = 48.1
T7. LeBron James = 46.5
T7. Ja Morant… pic.twitter.com/CZliYgnJ0P – 9:40 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on trade talks surrounding James Harden and how they could affect Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker, notes on the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks, plus free agency updates on Rudy Gay, Edmond Sumner, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:32 AM
Reporting on trade talks surrounding James Harden and how they could affect Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker, notes on the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks, plus free agency updates on Rudy Gay, Edmond Sumner, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:32 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
New episode of The Feed To Embiid out this morning.
@MarkHenryJr_ and I go back and forth about:
– Joel Embiid’s comments to Maverick Carter
– the latest on James Harden
– Daryl Morey: good or bad
– free agency
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/austin-krell/m…
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:05 AM
New episode of The Feed To Embiid out this morning.
@MarkHenryJr_ and I go back and forth about:
– Joel Embiid’s comments to Maverick Carter
– the latest on James Harden
– Daryl Morey: good or bad
– free agency
SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/austin-krell/m…
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 9:05 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden, Daryl Morey continue to posture in July. Yawn. Talk to me in October.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/harde… – 11:10 PM
James Harden, Daryl Morey continue to posture in July. Yawn. Talk to me in October.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/harde… – 11:10 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Harden trade talk, in-season tournament, Summer League and more
nbcsports.com/nba/news/pbt-p… – 9:26 AM
PBT Podcast: Harden trade talk, in-season tournament, Summer League and more
nbcsports.com/nba/news/pbt-p… – 9:26 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
News story from overnight on the quiet resolution of one issue from Ben Simmons holdout in Philly (and a related tidbit in the collective bargaining agreement that could prove relevant in the current James Harden stand-off):
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:12 AM
News story from overnight on the quiet resolution of one issue from Ben Simmons holdout in Philly (and a related tidbit in the collective bargaining agreement that could prove relevant in the current James Harden stand-off):
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:12 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW: Trade Harden? Keep Harden? Deep dive on the Sixers options—and how Joel Embiid’s recent comments affect them—with @Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni open.spotify.com/episode/4lyoaT… – 7:53 PM
NEW: Trade Harden? Keep Harden? Deep dive on the Sixers options—and how Joel Embiid’s recent comments affect them—with @Herring_NBA and @RohanNadkarni open.spotify.com/episode/4lyoaT… – 7:53 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
James Harden intends to play for the Clippers next season, per @JakeLFischer 👀
More on the Harden trade saga ➡️ yhoo.it/43vU4Ti pic.twitter.com/Q4FbOjin1O – 5:26 PM
James Harden intends to play for the Clippers next season, per @JakeLFischer 👀
More on the Harden trade saga ➡️ yhoo.it/43vU4Ti pic.twitter.com/Q4FbOjin1O – 5:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden reportedly expected to report 76ers training camp, but that might not be a good thing for Philly
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 5:13 PM
James Harden reportedly expected to report 76ers training camp, but that might not be a good thing for Philly
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 5:13 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden reportedly will report to the 76ers training camp if still on the roster Oct. 2, but don’t think that’s a good thing for Philly.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/harde… – 3:34 PM
James Harden reportedly will report to the 76ers training camp if still on the roster Oct. 2, but don’t think that’s a good thing for Philly.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/harde… – 3:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Looking forward to multiple months of the rest of the NBA basically being on vacation while we debate whether Harden will show up to the Sixers’ practice facility in Eddie Murphy’s prosthetics from The Nutty Professor phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 3:00 PM
Looking forward to multiple months of the rest of the NBA basically being on vacation while we debate whether Harden will show up to the Sixers’ practice facility in Eddie Murphy’s prosthetics from The Nutty Professor phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 3:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
James Harden interested in playing for Clippers, ready to join 76ers training camp without trade sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 2:17 PM
James Harden interested in playing for Clippers, ready to join 76ers training camp without trade sportando.basketball/en/james-harde… – 2:17 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
James Harden’s days in Philadelphia could be numbered
When his former teammate @Dekker joined The Starting Lineup, he looked back at his time playing with Harden
@TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/zOonnCzTOI – 1:48 PM
James Harden’s days in Philadelphia could be numbered
When his former teammate @Dekker joined The Starting Lineup, he looked back at his time playing with Harden
@TheFrankIsola | @Scalabrine pic.twitter.com/zOonnCzTOI – 1:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 6 all-time:
Hakeem
Steph
LeBron
Harden
Mutombo
Nowitzki
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/wnqBVt9he3 – 1:47 PM
Top 6 all-time:
Hakeem
Steph
LeBron
Harden
Mutombo
Nowitzki
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/wnqBVt9he3 – 1:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The great @BillPlaschke has the goods in @latimessports with: It’s now or never for the Clippers. They must trade for James Harden latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:33 AM
The great @BillPlaschke has the goods in @latimessports with: It’s now or never for the Clippers. They must trade for James Harden latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 10:33 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Column by @BillPlaschke: It’s now or never for the Clippers. They must trade for James Harden latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:30 PM
Column by @BillPlaschke: It’s now or never for the Clippers. They must trade for James Harden latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 7:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to record 40 or more PPG + APG in a season since the merger:
Michael Jordan (3x)
James Harden (3x)
Allen Iverson
Luka Doncic
Russell Westbrook
Who is most likely to join the list? pic.twitter.com/MiUqP4fsYH – 7:26 PM
Players to record 40 or more PPG + APG in a season since the merger:
Michael Jordan (3x)
James Harden (3x)
Allen Iverson
Luka Doncic
Russell Westbrook
Who is most likely to join the list? pic.twitter.com/MiUqP4fsYH – 7:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sixers’ Daryl Morey lays out what he expects back in Harden trade. Good luck with that.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 6:59 PM
Sixers’ Daryl Morey lays out what he expects back in Harden trade. Good luck with that.
nbcsports.com/nba/news/sixer… – 6:59 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
2023 Nets: Kyrie Irving x Kevin Durant 🔀 76ers: James Harden x Joel Embiid – 5:47 PM
2023 Nets: Kyrie Irving x Kevin Durant 🔀 76ers: James Harden x Joel Embiid – 5:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
The key points from Daryl Morey today on James Harden, the Sixers’ offseason approach, backup center, more:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 5:00 PM
The key points from Daryl Morey today on James Harden, the Sixers’ offseason approach, backup center, more:
nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/nba/philadelph… – 5:00 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Daryl Morey made the Sixers’ position clear (again) on Tuesday — they want a strong offer in return for James Harden, or they’ll continue to wait for one
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 4:25 PM
Daryl Morey made the Sixers’ position clear (again) on Tuesday — they want a strong offer in return for James Harden, or they’ll continue to wait for one
phillyvoice.com/nba-trade-rumo… – 4:25 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ Daryl Morey only willing to trade James Harden for an elite player or something that can turn into one inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:33 PM
Sixers’ Daryl Morey only willing to trade James Harden for an elite player or something that can turn into one inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:33 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“James Harden is in a situation right now where he now needs representation”
🔊 @adaniels33 talks about the dilemma James Harden is in with the 76ers #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/flXxO5i9gA – 3:22 PM
“James Harden is in a situation right now where he now needs representation”
🔊 @adaniels33 talks about the dilemma James Harden is in with the 76ers #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/flXxO5i9gA – 3:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden trade rumors: Daryl Morey shares update, says 76ers are only interested in two types of returns
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 3:21 PM
James Harden trade rumors: Daryl Morey shares update, says 76ers are only interested in two types of returns
cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 3:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
How will Joel Embiid take that next step to improve in the postseason? What will the Sixers do with James Harden?
📼: youtu.be/XP4zqjSJu4k pic.twitter.com/KM6LJoKVRb – 3:19 PM
How will Joel Embiid take that next step to improve in the postseason? What will the Sixers do with James Harden?
📼: youtu.be/XP4zqjSJu4k pic.twitter.com/KM6LJoKVRb – 3:19 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Daryl Morey told 97.5FM in Philly that James Harden “does prefer to be somewhere else… I’m attempting to honor that.”
“If we don’t get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player then we’re just not going to do it.” theathletic.com/4700419/2023/0… – 2:34 PM
Daryl Morey told 97.5FM in Philly that James Harden “does prefer to be somewhere else… I’m attempting to honor that.”
“If we don’t get either a very good player or something that we can turn into a very good player then we’re just not going to do it.” theathletic.com/4700419/2023/0… – 2:34 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Will Joel Embiid and James Harden stay together in Philadelphia? 🤔
76ers President Daryl Morey commented on the matter:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:15 PM
Will Joel Embiid and James Harden stay together in Philadelphia? 🤔
76ers President Daryl Morey commented on the matter:
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 2:15 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
On Monday’s show @coachthorpe tells @jshector what you can’t learn from summer league and more intel on the Dame, Harden, Siakam holding pattern.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: youtu.be/2jS2jjEi5Hw – 1:19 PM
On Monday’s show @coachthorpe tells @jshector what you can’t learn from summer league and more intel on the Dame, Harden, Siakam holding pattern.
🎧: link.chtbl.com/TrueHoopSocial1
🎥: youtu.be/2jS2jjEi5Hw – 1:19 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
James Harden wants the Clippers. But the Sixers don’t like their offer.
Are there any other teams that want Harden? pic.twitter.com/XFyDsFLn3b – 1:05 PM
James Harden wants the Clippers. But the Sixers don’t like their offer.
Are there any other teams that want Harden? pic.twitter.com/XFyDsFLn3b – 1:05 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch out now with @ChrisVernonShow recapping NBA summer league, the slow news day Joel Embiid story, whether any other teams should pursue James Harden, and more.
Subscribe wherever you get your pods. We’re still recording every week this summer. open.spotify.com/episode/5UeBQ1… – 12:25 PM
New Mismatch out now with @ChrisVernonShow recapping NBA summer league, the slow news day Joel Embiid story, whether any other teams should pursue James Harden, and more.
Subscribe wherever you get your pods. We’re still recording every week this summer. open.spotify.com/episode/5UeBQ1… – 12:25 PM
Sean Barnard @Sean_Barnard1
Daryl Morey is directly asked if the Tyrese Haliburton deal was on the table in exchange for Ben Simmons and responds- “We turned over every rock there. The Harden trade was really the only one available.” – 12:16 PM
Daryl Morey is directly asked if the Tyrese Haliburton deal was on the table in exchange for Ben Simmons and responds- “We turned over every rock there. The Harden trade was really the only one available.” – 12:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
“If we don’t get either a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, we are not going to do it,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tells 97.5 FM of trading James Harden. – 11:54 AM
“If we don’t get either a very good player or something we can turn into a very good player, we are not going to do it,” 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey tells 97.5 FM of trading James Harden. – 11:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The emergency testing system going off *exactly* as Anthony Gargano asks Daryl Morey about James Harden is quite the touch. – 11:52 AM
The emergency testing system going off *exactly* as Anthony Gargano asks Daryl Morey about James Harden is quite the touch. – 11:52 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
At what point do we stop doing updates that are “there’s nothing to update” with Lillard and Harden? – 11:50 AM
At what point do we stop doing updates that are “there’s nothing to update” with Lillard and Harden? – 11:50 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers would like for Harden to join team again if trade doesn’t happen sportando.basketball/en/76ers-would… – 9:45 AM
76ers would like for Harden to join team again if trade doesn’t happen sportando.basketball/en/76ers-would… – 9:45 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: Joel Embiid’s comments/Sixers future/Harden situation, then Lakers offseason/outlook with @mcten and how the Suns will look on the floor with @SchwartzCenterM:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XSoga1
Apple: apple.co/3K4uUUN – 9:17 AM
New Lowe Post podcast: Joel Embiid’s comments/Sixers future/Harden situation, then Lakers offseason/outlook with @mcten and how the Suns will look on the floor with @SchwartzCenterM:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3XSoga1
Apple: apple.co/3K4uUUN – 9:17 AM
More on this storyline
Harden has now requested a trade from the Sixers, and in the event Harden is not traded and then refuses to report to camp, different rules would apply to him because he is in the final year of his contract, league sources told ESPN. A separate clause in the CBA — which existed in prior versions of the agreement — holds that any player who “withholds playing services for more than 30 days after the start of the last season covered by his contract” could be deemed to have violated his contract and prohibited from entering free agency or signing with “any other professional basketball team unless and until the team with which the player last played expressly agrees otherwise.” -via ESPN / July 20, 2023
The Clippers, as we reported in late June, were putting in the groundwork on the Harden situation prior to the reveal that he wanted out of Philadelphia. Conversations between the two teams took place prior to the opening of free agency, sources say, though at that time it was tough to understand why. The Clippers have continued to feature prominently in the Harden story this offseason, though as Fischer notes in his story, the strength of their offer(s) have not been close to the valuation Philly has in mind for Harden. -via Philly Voice / July 19, 2023
Clemente Almanza: Keyontae Johnson said his favorite players growing up were Kawhi Leonard, DeMar DeRozan and PJ Tucker -via Twitter @CAlmanza1007 / June 24, 2023
Ben Rohrbach: The NBA’s L2M from Celtics-Sixers has 1 incorrect call from the final 5 minutes of regulation and OT of Sixers-Celtics G4: A 3 seconds against Tucker before Smart missed a 3. Again, this is not to say the refs decided the game, but for Doc to go in on Tatum like that is bogus. -via Twitter @brohrbach / May 8, 2023
Rich Hoffman: Doc Rivers sent James Harden a gospel song while driving to the game. “I told my homies, ‘Let’s play the song.’ I let the whole song play. And I’m like, ‘Aright there’s gotta be some kind of good juju in this song.’ I guess it worked.” P.J. Tucker: “You better play it again.” pic.twitter.com/MfIN6d0fzE -via Twitter @rich_hofmann / May 7, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, James Harden, PJ Tucker, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers