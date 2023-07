PJ Tucker mentioned in James Harden trade talks to Clippers

The Clippers, as we reported in late June, were putting in the groundwork on the Harden situation prior to the reveal that he wanted out of Philadelphia. Conversations between the two teams took place prior to the opening of free agency, sources say, though at that time it was tough to understand why. The Clippers have continued to feature prominently in the Harden story this offseason, though as Fischer notes in his story, the strength of their offer(s) have not been close to the valuation Philly has in mind for Harden. -via Philly Voice / July 19, 2023