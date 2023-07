Portland trying to find a way to change Damian Lillard's mind?

Anthony Chiang: Right now, it just seems like this is gonna take a while. Someone even told me which I thought was interesting, and I don’t know if I buy it 100%, but someone told me that has some knowledge of kind of what’s going on, they’re not even convinced Portland wants to trade Damian Lillard at this point, like it almost feels like they’re trying to find a way to like, maybe change his mind or it just takes a while and delay this and see if Damian’s like ‘Well, I’ll be part of this’. So a lot of weird things going on. You know, I think at the end of the day, he will end up getting dealt but yeah, I just want to put that out there: Some people think that maybe Portland is trying to make this like ‘salvage this’ and not have to trade him.Source: Apple Podcasts