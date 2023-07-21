Rudy Gay expected to draw interest from Warriors, Lakers, Mavericks, Bulls, Pelicans

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Reporting on trade talks surrounding James Harden and how they could affect Joel Embiid and PJ Tucker, notes on the Lakers, Warriors, Bucks, and Mavericks, plus free agency updates on Rudy Gay, Edmond Sumner, and more on @hoopshype. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:32 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Thunder officially sign Jack White and waive Rudy Gay: pic.twitter.com/fgFEIQ9AdG – 6:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder officially signs Jack White, waives Rudy Gay pic.twitter.com/3UVYShQt8C – 6:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Oklahoma City Thunder waived Rudy Gay sportando.basketball/en/oklahoma-ci… – 5:36 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#YeaVsNayFlow Should the Sixers consider signing Rudy Gay? pic.twitter.com/xVvCh5qLJa – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Rudy Gay is the first of several roster departures the Thunder will need to make (via @The_ThunderWire):
Rudy Gay is the first of several roster departures the Thunder will need to make (via @The_ThunderWire):
The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Jack White to a multi-year contract and waived forward Rudy Gay, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. -via NBA.com / July 20, 2023
Shams Charania: The Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Rudy Gay, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / July 19, 2023
In a cost-cutting move, the Atlanta Hawks are trading guard TyTy Washington Jr., and forwards Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The Hawks will save $4.5 million in the salary on the deal and give the Thunder the second-round pick for taking on the additional salary. Both the Hawks and Thunder acquired Washington, Garuba and Mills along with second-round picks from Houston last week. It is unclear if either team will keep any of these players on their roster, especially the Thunder who now have 21 players under contract — the maximum allowed during the offseason. -via ESPN / July 8, 2023
