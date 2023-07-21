Spurs interested in Evan Fournier

@9Phantom6: Good morning Ian, besides the 3 team deal for Fournier previously reported, has any other team gotten involved in a possible Fournier deal? Ian Begley: Morning, Phantom. I have heard that a few teams – teams that seem like they could make the playoffs – have had interest in acquiring Evan Fournier. One other team that I am keeping an eye on is San Antonio. The Spurs are among those teams who have had interest in acquiring Fournier via trade. Unless they have changed course recently, the Knicks have been against attaching any additional draft compensation in a Fournier trade.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Evan Fournier, Spurs, Knicks stance on including draft compensation in Fournier deal, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley & more in this week’s Mailbags:
1. sny.tv/articles/knick…
2. sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:32 AM
We talked Evan Fournier, Spurs, Knicks stance on including draft compensation in Fournier deal, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley & more in this week’s Mailbags:
1. sny.tv/articles/knick…
2. sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:32 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Evan Fournier, Knicks stance on draft compensation in a Fournier deal, Spurs, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley, title droughts & more in this week’s Mailbags:
sny.tv/articles/knick…
sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:26 AM
We talked Evan Fournier, Knicks stance on draft compensation in a Fournier deal, Spurs, Embiid sticking in Philly, Immanuel Quickley, title droughts & more in this week’s Mailbags:
sny.tv/articles/knick…
sny.tv/articles/sourc… – 10:26 AM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Evan Fournier said in an interview with @lequipe he wants to be traded from the Knicks, which includes the Spurs as his preferred destination (lequipe.fr/Basket/Article…):
“It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for Coach Pop and learning from him, it would be a pleasure… pic.twitter.com/V8EVkrkdyy – 2:48 PM
Evan Fournier said in an interview with @lequipe he wants to be traded from the Knicks, which includes the Spurs as his preferred destination (lequipe.fr/Basket/Article…):
“It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for Coach Pop and learning from him, it would be a pleasure… pic.twitter.com/V8EVkrkdyy – 2:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
When Evan Fournier & Kevin Durant squared up 👀😤
pic.twitter.com/Z7g2Jyt6Yr – 9:42 AM
When Evan Fournier & Kevin Durant squared up 👀😤
pic.twitter.com/Z7g2Jyt6Yr – 9:42 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
New Orange and Blue Bloods is live
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss:
* Embiid
* Fournier
* Vegas
* Dray and Trae
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 4:09 PM
New Orange and Blue Bloods is live
@EJ_Stewart and I discuss:
* Embiid
* Fournier
* Vegas
* Dray and Trae
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ora… – 4:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is a quote from Evan Fournier on November 16th following a victory over the Nuggets in Denver, after he was removed from the rotation.
To his credit, Fournier did not bellyache or cause drama during the season pic.twitter.com/9Vxw4Rpl1s – 2:56 PM
This is a quote from Evan Fournier on November 16th following a victory over the Nuggets in Denver, after he was removed from the rotation.
To his credit, Fournier did not bellyache or cause drama during the season pic.twitter.com/9Vxw4Rpl1s – 2:56 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Evan Fournier and the New York Knicks may be parting ways soon ❌
“If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career. I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible”, the French shooting guard said to @yohnona 🗣️
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:13 PM
Evan Fournier and the New York Knicks may be parting ways soon ❌
“If I stayed, it would be a disaster basketball-wise for my career. I can manage a year without playing. Two… that would be terrible”, the French shooting guard said to @yohnona 🗣️
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 1:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Knicks made the right decision to bench Fournier. They did what was best for the organization.
Fournier, a proud professional athlete, has a right to be upset. He wants what is best for himself and his family.
It happens. – 1:01 PM
The Knicks made the right decision to bench Fournier. They did what was best for the organization.
Fournier, a proud professional athlete, has a right to be upset. He wants what is best for himself and his family.
It happens. – 1:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Evan Fournier thinks another season with Knicks ‘would be a disaster’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:21 PM
Evan Fournier thinks another season with Knicks ‘would be a disaster’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 12:21 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Evan Fournier gets brutally honest about his future in New York 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sMXSHCnAcv – 11:53 AM
Evan Fournier gets brutally honest about his future in New York 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/sMXSHCnAcv – 11:53 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
☕️Morning Brew☕️
Is Joel Embiid Flirting?
(While Evan Fournier is Venting)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/is-joel-embi… – 10:45 AM
☕️Morning Brew☕️
Is Joel Embiid Flirting?
(While Evan Fournier is Venting)
tommybeer.substack.com/p/is-joel-embi… – 10:45 AM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: At the start of the offseason, the Spurs had enough cap space available to absorb Fournier’s contract ($18.9 million for 2023-24 and a team option next season). They no longer have the requisite space to absorb the deal. So San Antonio would have to send back salary to satisfy trade rules in a Fournier acquisition. Something else worth noting on Fournier and the Spurs: Fournier and Spurs No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama share a home country (France) and an agent (Bouna Ndiaye). -via SportsNet New York / July 21, 2023
It goes without saying that San Antonio is an alluring destination for French players including Knicks’ Evan Fournier. Fournier, who is from France, is very vocal that he wants to leave New York and start fresh with another team this offseason. In an interview with French outlet L’ Equipe, he cites a lack of playing time with the Knicks during the regular season and including the playoffs as reasons he would like to leave the Big Apple. -via Kens5.com / July 20, 2023
But if he had the choice of his next NBA home, Fournier would enjoy bringing his talents to the Spurs and playing under coach Gregg Popovich. Also, playing alongside fellow Frenchman Wembanyama would be an added bonus. “It’s not the Spurs of 2014 anymore but playing for [Popovich], and learning from him, it would be a pleasure and an honor, for sure,” Fournier said. “Being with Victor, looking at the Olympics, being able to start chemistry on the court, that would be great.” -via Kens5.com / July 19, 2023