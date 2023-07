Spurs interested in Evan Fournier

@9Phantom6: Good morning Ian, besides the 3 team deal for Fournier previously reported, has any other team gotten involved in a possible Fournier deal? Ian Begley: Morning, Phantom. I have heard that a few teams – teams that seem like they could make the playoffs – have had interest in acquiring Evan Fournier. One other team that I am keeping an eye on is San Antonio. The Spurs are among those teams who have had interest in acquiring Fournier via trade. Unless they have changed course recently, the Knicks have been against attaching any additional draft compensation in a Fournier trade.Source: SportsNet New York