Wesley Matthews to Atlanta

Adrian Wojnarowski: Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Matthews, 36, joins the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Free agent G Wesley Matthews has agreed on a one-year deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Matthews, 36, joins the Hawks after two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. – 10:03 AM
In his 15th season in the NBA, Lopez transformed into the best version of himself — and a version of himself almost unrecognizable when compared to the player he was when he first came into the league. Lopez is now a 3-and-D seven-footer, capable of spacing the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo while punishing teams inside on mismatches and making opposing players second guess themselves in the paint. And his return to Milwaukee on a two-year, $48 million deal solidifies a core that already won one championship in 2021 and is looking for another. “We’re not here without what Brook does” Bucks guard Wesley Matthews said near the start of the 2023 postseason. “Giannis is the MVP; Jrue [Holiday] is, in my opinion, the best point guard in the league; Khris [Middleton] is one of the best closers in the league, we got one of the deepest teams in the league, but Brook is right there as important as anybody.” -via ESPN / July 6, 2023
Ira Winderman: Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as probable for Bucks for Wednesday. Wesley Matthews no longer on Milwaukee injury report. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / April 25, 2023